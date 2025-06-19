Toronto Blue Jays Seen as Landing Spot for Brewers Ace at MLB Trade Deadline
The Toronto Blue Jays are in prime position to return to the MLB postseason.
Thanks to a recent run of phenomenal play, the Jays are the owners of a 39-33 record and the second wild card spot in the American League playoff pictures, sitting 2.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians, the first team out as of June 18.
Toronto is 14-6 in its last 20 games, and the team has found an impressive level of success despite a glaring weakness— its starting rotation. The Blue Jays own the 26th best starting rotation ERA in MLB with a mark of 4.64.
The bad news? That is not a sustainable recipe for long-term success. The good news? It gives the team's front office a clear picture of what exactly needs to be done at the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
The Jays have a decent foundation to a rotation in Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt and Kevin Gausman, but each member of that trio has an ERA between 3.75 and 4.08.
That means they're all performing like low-end No. 2 starters to good No. 3 arms, which is not good enough to compete for a World Series, especially when the depth chart is so lackluster behind them.
Bowden Francis, who is now injured, has made 14 starts, and seven different pitchers have combined to start the other 14 games.
Enter a guy like Peralta, who would instantly slot in as the team's new ace and has made at least 30 starts in each of the last two seasons.
Writing for MLB.com, insider and analyst Mark Feinsand broke down the top 14 candidates to be moved at the deadline. He included Peralta and listed Toronto as one of the best possible fits for the 29-year-old.
"The Brewers have a history of dealing players as they get closer to free agency (see Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams)," Feinsand wrote. "With an $8 million salary in 2025 and an $8 million club option for 2026, Peralta would surely draw interest from teams looking for controllable pitching, which is always a popular target around the Trade Deadline."
Over his eight-year career, Peralta owns a strong 3.68 ERA, but he's reached his best level yet in 2025.
The native of the Dominican Republic has held opponents to a 2.60 ERA over 83 innings of work, and according to Baseball Savant, he's been comfortably above average in limiting exit velocity, getting hitters to swing outside the zone and inducing whiffs when he does draw swings.
With the New York Yankees down from last season and the Detroit Tigers looking like the only real complete team in the American League, a spot in the World Series is there for the taking for the Jays, but they'll need a star hurler like Peralta to get it done.
He would come at a fairly significant cost, but every Toronto fan remembers the impact that paying up to land David Price had on the 2015 team that made the ALCS.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.