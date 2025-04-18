Toronto Blue Jays Set Pitching Probables for Tough Seattle Mariners Rotation
The Toronto Blue Jays come out of their off day with a tall order — facing the Seattle Mariners’ starting rotation.
The Blue Jays (11-8) will host the Mariners (10-9) for a three-game series starting on Friday at Rogers Centre, and the Mariners are bringing their best arms to the mound.
The Blue Jays are coming off a series win over the Atlanta Braves. One of those games was the season debut of Braves ace Spencer Strider, who pitched well after missing most of last year due to an injury.
His debut came in a 3-1 Blue Jays victory in which Toronto’s pitching staff struck out a franchise-high 19 hitters. Strider reached 500 career strikeouts in the game and did so faster than any player in baseball history that had started at least half of their MLB appearances.
Friday’s game, set for 7:07 p.m., will be a matchup between Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis (1-2, 3.71) and Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo (2-0, 2.84).
Francis last pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, which turned out to be his second straight loss. He pitched 5.2 innings and allowed three hits, three earned runs and two walks. He struck out five. He hasn’t won a game since his first start of the season against the Washington Nationals on March 31, during which he gave up two hits and two earned runs in six innings.
Woo won his last start, which came against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. He threw seven innings, giving up six hits, one earned run and one walk against seven strikeouts. He will make his fourth start of the season, and he’s pitched at least six innings in each of this three starts this season. He has 18 strikeouts against four walks.
Saturday’s game is set for 3:07 p.m. and the Blue Jays will pitch right-hander José Berríos (1-1, 5.16) against Mariners right-hander Luis M. Castillo (1-2 4.22).
Berríos took a no-decision in the opener against Atlanta on Monday, as he gave up seven hits and four earned runs in five innings. He walked one and struck out six. He is making his fifth start, and he has 21 strikeouts and nine walks in 22.2 innings.
Castillo lost his last start against Cincinnati, as he gave up seven hits and six earned runs in 4.1 innings. He walked four and struck out three as he took the loss. He hasn’t won since his season debut.
Sunday’s finale, set for 1:37 p.m., will see Blue Jays left-hander Easton Lucas (2-1, 4.70) face Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (1-1, 2.38).
Lucas took his first loss of the season against Atlanta on Tuesday, as he gave up six hits and eight earned runs in five innings. He walked four and struck out three. In 15.1 innings he’s struck out 14 and walked seven.
Gilbert won his last start against Texas, as he gave up three hits and one earned run in five innings. He struck out seven and walked one. In 22.2 innings he’s struck out 32 and walked four.