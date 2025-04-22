Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Continues Road To Recovery With Upcoming Rehab Assignment
The Toronto Blue Jays are off to a somewhat hit-or-miss start in 2025, with a 12-11 record and a current third-place seeding in the American League East.
One of their more notable issues, however, has been their lack of power with only 12 home runs on the year -- 29th in MLB ahead of only the Kansas City Royals. Most of their lineup has been healthy, too, with the exception of Daulton Varsho.
The good news now is that Varsho is on the path to returning from last September's season-ending shoulder surgery.
According to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, Varsho will be working on a rehab assignment with the team during Tuesday's game against the Rochester Red Wings. In the first game of the series, he will be starting in center field and hitting third in the batting lineup behind Michael Stefanic.
Varsho is a huge piece of the Blue Jays defense, especially after winning his first Gold Glove last year. His arm has been outstanding as well with 16 outs above average last year, good for the 99th percentile according to Baseball Savant.
His offense is very streaky, as he doesn't hit for high averages or get on base much. However, he contributes power and speed, making him a 20/20 threat when healthy.
With his all-around skills, Varsho is a valuable player who will help Toronto win ballgames when he returns. Hopefully his rehab stint wraps up without a hitch, and he can make it back to the lineup within the next week or two.