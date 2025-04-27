Toronto Blue Jays Star Pitcher Has Viral Moment After Getting Ejected
The Toronto Blue Jays rallied for a late-game win during Friday's contest against their division rival New York Yankees.
It was a huge victory for the team after they stumbled into this important weekend series as losers of five straight.
Because of their momentum-finding ninth inning, the Blue Jays probably weren't thrilled when the matchup on Saturday was postponed due to inclement weather. But with an opportunity to secure a win in this three-game set during the first contest on Sunday, they had to like their chances with Kevin Gausman on the mound despite Max Fried being the opposing pitcher.
Early on, Toronto had multiple opportunities to put runs on the board.
After scoring one in the first inning, they left multiple runners on the bases and couldn't extend their lead, allowing the Yankees to lurk within striking distance.
New York struck in the bottom of the third inning.
After inducing a ground ball out to start the frame, Gausman lost his command and walked the next two batters before the bases were loaded on a single.
The floodgates opened following that, with a sacrifice fly tying up the game before Gausman walked in two consecutive runs and gave up a bases-clearing double that put the score at 6-1.
The star pitcher was pulled, and during his frustration, he was ejected from the game for arguing with the umpire. And when he was headed down the stairs and into the clubhouse, cameras caught him stumbling, which created a viral moment.
This has been a tough stretch for Toronto.
During their five-game losing streak, they were outscored by opponents, 31-9, highlighting how nothing has been working for the Blue Jays on both offense and defense.
Toronto still has a chance to win the series during the second game of the doubleheader.
If they can do that, they will have accomplished their goal by inching closer to the top of the American League East.