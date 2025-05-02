Toronto Blue Jays Starting Aces to Open Key Cleveland Guardians Series
After taking two games from the Boston Red Sox, the Toronto Blue Jays are once again a game under .500, this time going into a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Blue Jays (15-16) won the last two games of the series after getting rocked in the first game. Perhaps the highlight of the entire series was outfielder Daulton Varsho’s falling-down, behind-the-back catch that became a viral sensation because it better resembled something the Savannah Bananas would do.
Friday’s game, set for 7:07 p.m. at the Rogers Centre, will see the Blue Jays start right-hander Chris Bassitt (2-2, 2.62) against Guardians right-hander Logan T. Allen (1-2, 4.21).
Bassitt is riding a two-game losing streak going into Friday’s game, including one end of Sunday’s doubleheader with the New York Yankees. He gave up six hits and four earned runs in 5.2 innings. In six starts and 34.1 innings, he has struck out 39 and walked seven.
Allen is also coming off a loss, as he gave up nine hits and seven earned runs in 4.1 innings against the Boston Red Sox last weekend. In five starts and 25.2 innings he has struck out 18 and walked 13.
Saturday’s game, set for 3:07 p.m., will see the return of Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-3, 4.50) against Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams (2-2, 5.14).
Gausman is back on the mound for the first time since his ill-fated start in New York on Sunday. He went 2.2 innings, giving up three hits and six earned runs. He made headlines after leaving the game as he was ejected by the home plate umpire for arguing balls and strikes and slipped on the dugout steps as he left the field.
Gausman has struck out 28 and walked 11 in six starts and 34 innings.
Williams is 1-2 in his last three starts, including a two-inning start on Monday against Minnesota as he allowed seven hits and four earned runs. In six starts and 28 innings he’s struck out 28 and walked 14.
Sunday’s finale, set for 1:37 p.m., brings Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis (2-3, 4.40) to the hill against Cleveland right-hander Tanner Bibee (2-2, 5.19).
Francis was rocked in his last start against the Boston Red Sox, as he gave up eight hits and seven earned runs in three innings. In six starts and 30.2 innings he has struck out 23 and walked nine.
Bibee took a no-decision in his last start against Minnesota, as he went seven innings, allowing five hits and one earned run. In six starts and 33 innings he’s struck out 25 and walked 14.