Toronto Blue Jays Sustaining Success Thanks to Unexpected Help in Lineup
The Toronto Blue Jays have played like a team reborn since entering May of the 2025 MLB season below the .500 mark.
Instead of continuing to fall out of American League contention, the Blue Jays went on a tear and now hold control over the top wild card spot.
The way they’ve managed to do so has been impressive. Despite enduring a series of injuries that reduced their depth, Toronto has demonstrated no signs of losing their intensity.
It’s easy to foresee a path to the postseason when a team is dominated by its stars, but the Blue Jays have quietly become a well-rounded team of contributors who deserve credit for the dominant turnaround.
Third Baseman Ernie Clements Leads Blue Jays in WAR
CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson analyzed the numbers behind Toronto's turnaround, revealing unexpected leaders in wins above replacement.
Surprisingly, it's not Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Daulton Varsho, or the starting pitching staff. Third baseman Ernie Clement is the WAR leader with 1.8.
It's not just that Clement leads. Clement, catcher Tyler Heineman, pitcher Brendon Little, pitcher Eric Lauer, and outfielder Nathan Lukes all had less than four WAR entering the season.
Together, the group that is all 28 years or older combines for nearly six WAR through 64 games.
One could easily overlook this in the midst of the high-octane offense. But the coaching staff and front office deserve credit for getting high value out of unanticipated contributors.
That may end up being the difference-maker in a playoff run.
Looking at Clement, he doesn't have eye-popping stats. He's slashing .275/.315/.386 with a 96 OPS+.
That's all-around higher than his career .254/.289/.366 slash line with an 84 OPS+.
Clement’s 1.2 dWAR is also No. 7 in baseball. He ranks third on the team with 12 doubles, and his 11 walks reflect his highest walk rate (5.3) since 2022.
Heineman is having the best start to a season in his career with a .429/.441/.625 slash line and a team-leading 196 OPS+.
His career slash line is .250/.322/.335 with an 86 OPS+.
WAR is by no means a perfect stat, but it illustrates one everyone can understand: wins.
It encompasses the value of batting, fielding, and running and puts proper contributions in context.
That colors the last month of wins for the Blue Jays in a way that gives them sticking power should these quiet contributors continue to bolster the star power in the lineup.
