Blue Jays Offense Hits New Franchise High After Blowing Out Phillies
Offense never gets old in baseball. Just ask the Toronto Blue Jays.
On Thursday, Toronto wrapped up its series with the Philadelphia Phillies with a 9-1 victory at Rogers Centre.
Toronto’s bats have absolutely gone off the past couple of weeks. In fact, the last nine games have seen the Blue Jays do something they haven’t done in a quarter-century.
The Blue Jays’ New Offensive Benchmark
In the last nine games the Blue Jays have scored 74 runs. Here’s the breakdown:
Sept. 27: Texas 2, Toronto 0
Sept. 28: Toronto 2, Texas 0
Sept. 29: Toronto 12, Athletics 0
Sept. 30: Toronto 11, Athletics 7
Sept. 31: Toronto 8, Athletics 7
June 1: Toronto 8, Athletics 4
June 3: Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3
June 4: Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1
June 5: Toronto 9, Philadelphia 1
According to SportsNet Stats, the last time the Blue Jays scored 74 runs in a nine-game span was in 2000, a streak that spanned across late April and early May.
For the record, those Blue Jays — led by manager Jim Fregosi — went 83-79 and finished third in the AL East, missing the playoffs.
These Blue Jays, led by manager John Schneider, are 33-29 and are 5.5 games out of first place in the AL East entering this weekend. Toronto is also tied for the final AL Wild Card berth with division rival Tampa Bay.
Just a couple of weeks ago, the Blue Jays were having trouble scoring runs. During a six-game road trip to Tampa Bay and to Texas, Toronto scored six runs in six games. Somehow, the Blue Jays went 2-4.
Now, the offense is producing otherworldly numbers most nights and putting Toronto in position to games handily.
The bad news? Much of that offensive outburst came at Rogers Centre. Now, Toronto has to translate it to playing on the road as they go on a three-city road trip that takes the Blue Jays to Minnesota, St. Louis and Philadelphia.