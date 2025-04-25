Who's To Blame for Toronto Blue Jays' Alarming Power Outage?

The Powerless Blue Jays



Bichette: 0 HR last 245 PA



Guerrero: 1 HR last 150 PA



Kirk: 1 HR last 177 PA



Clement: 1 HR last 157 PA



Wagner: 1 HR last 92 PA



Roden: 1 HR last 74 PA



Springer: 2 HR last 182 PA



Santander: 2 HR last 125 PA