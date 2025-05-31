When Will Blue Jays Infielder Andres Gimenez Return from Injured List?
The Toronto Blue Jays are going to continue to have infielder Andrés Giménez do his rehab assignment with Class-A Dunedin.
But it may be coming to an end soon.
As MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson reported, Toronto intends to have Giménez continues his rehab assignment with Dunedin through Sunday. After that? Well, a move could be coming.
When Could Andrés Giménez Return to Blue Jays?
Giménez went on the injured list on May 9 with a right quad strain. The second baseman has been eligible to come off the 10-day IL for more than a week. But he started his rehab with Dunedin on Wednesday.
In his first two games, he is 1-for-6 with a double and an RBI. He’s drawn two walks and hasn’t struck out.
He’s likely to get at least six more at-bats in his final two rehab games. At that point, the Blue Jays will re-evaluate.
But Matheson posted on X (formerly Twitter) that it “sounds like” Giménez will be activated on Tuesday to start their series with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Minor league baseball is dark on Monday, so that would give Giménez time to return to the Blue Jays and get a final evaluation before he’s activated or his rehab is extended.
The 26-year-old is in his first year with the Blue Jays and he’s slashing .195/.273/.305 in 36 games with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI. All three of his home runs came in the first five games of the season.
Giménez joined Toronto this past offseason as he and pitcher Nick Sandlin were traded from the Cleveland Guardians for Spencer Horwitz and Nick Mitchell.
He spent four MLB seasons with the Guardians, during which he slashed .261/.321/.393 with 46 homer runs and 210 RBI. He was selected to the American League All-Star team in 2022 and has won the last three AL Gold Gloves at second base. He also finished sixth in MVP voting in 2022 after he slashed .297/.371/.466 with 17 home runs and 69 RBI.
Giménez broke in with the New York Mets in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season as he slashed .263/.333/.398 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 49 games. He finished seventh in National League rookie of the year voting.
The Mets signed him as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2015. At one time he was considered the organization’s best prospect. The Mets traded him to Guardians before the 2021 season in a deal that brought the Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.