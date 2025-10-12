Who Had Upper Hand in Blue Jays-Mariners Regular Season Matchups?
The American League Championship Series is finally set and the first pitch isn't long from being thrown between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners. This will be the third time these two teams have matched up with each other this season, but the first time since May.
A lot of games have been played, balls hit, pitched and bases stolen since then and the two teams are now in very different places from where they were then. It was still very early in the year and neither had emerged into the full form seen now.
Both teams took a series victory, oddly enough on their opponent's fields (almost unheard of at Rogers Centre). Even though both ballclubs took an overall win, the Jays have the upper hand in the six-game stretch as their series victory at T-Mobile Park was in a sweeping fashion.
A Look Back to Earlier in the Year
The Mariners went into Rogers Centre into Toronto to mark the first matchup between these AL foes. It isn't often that a team could come out of there with a win, but the Mariners were able to contain the offense and travelled back to the states with back-to-back wins after putting up 16-runs in those last two games.
The Blue Jays bounced back three weeks later in a big way as they outscored the AL West champions 21-7 in the three-game stretch. George Springer led their offensive break through that would continue on throughout the rest of the year.
It almost feels nearly impossible to compare the Blue Jays that took the field then to now. They might wear the same name on the back of their jersey, but none of them are playing the same way. The Jays almost never give up losses on their home field anymore as one of the best in baseball during the regular season at home.
Loyal Blue Jays fans could not have predicted that the team would be in the ALCS after how the year had started out. As the end of May was creeping up the team sat two games under .500 after being shut out, 13-0, by the Tampa Bay Rays. The idea of this same roster (nearly) now only one series win from the World Series was an incomprehensible thought.
The last time Toronto made it this deep into the playoffs was back in 1993 where they not only won the ALCS, but went on to win the World Series. Now, there is still plenty of baseball left to be played before getting there, but the Jays are one step closer and looking to stay on the throttle.