Who Should Get Nod as Blue Jays Starting Pitcher in World Series Opener?
The Toronto Blue Jays survived the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series after falling down into a quick hole. The ballclub won four of the last five games in the series to secure both the pennant and a trip to the World Series.
Now they are facing the reigning world champions who have been nearly unbeatable in these playoffs — the Los Angeles Dodgers. Surprisingly the Dodgers did have to go through the wild card, but they swept the Cincinnati Reds.
The Philadelphia Phillies are the only team to take a single game from the Dodgers so far as Los Angeles humbled the Milwaukee Brewers in a sweep in the NLCS. They held the once powerful offense to four measly runs in their four-game sweep.
It is important that the Blue Jays set the tone in this series early and it helps that they have home field advantage. Now, with a few days off between the ALCS Game 7 and the World Series opener, management has options on who to start.
Kevin Gausman has been the go-to and arguably it should be him to create a winning atmosphere for the Blue Jays as they try to win their first world title since 1993.
Scherzer vs. Bieber vs. Gausman vs. Yesavage
Shane Bieber, Keving Gausman, and Trey Yesavage have all taken three starts so far in these playoffs and while Max Scherzer has only made one start it was one for the ages He went nearly six innings in Seattle with five strikeouts in a must win-game. So, it could be arguably any of these four guys.
Both Bieber and Gausman took reps in their Game 7 victory over the Mariners, but that doesn't necessarily mean that they won't be used in the opener, though its less likely for Bieber. It was an all hands on deck kind of game so starters were used out of the bullpen.
Some have been better than others in these playoffs and they all have different strengths/ weaknesses.
- Best ERA — Gausman with a 2.00
- Most Strikeouts — Yesavage with 22
- Most Walks — Gausman with 9
- Most Home Runs — all tied with 2 allowed
- Most Hits allowed — Bieber with 16
- Most Runs- — Bieber and Yesavage with 10
- Most Earned Runs — Yesavage with 6
- Highest Batting Average — Bieber .314
- Lowest Batting Average — Gausman .161
It is hard to compare Scherzer to these three as he has only made one start, but again it was in a high stakes matchup on the road where the veteran came through in a big way. So, he might not be the guy to get the start in the opener, but he could definitely be used on the road with by far the most experience than anybody else available.
Yesavage could not be any more inexperienced than he is, but he has been excellent since making his Major League debut just over a month ago. However, Yesavage is still only 22 years old and in his first year of professional year of baseball. Setting him up for success looks like a Game 2 start at Rogers Centre where he is most comfortable.
Gausman is the best fit for the opener against the Dodgers. It takes a little bit of pressure off if the Jays can come out with a win in game one and he is the best guy to do that for them.