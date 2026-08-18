3 Critical Blue Jays Matchups as Lineup Set for Rays Series Opener

The Toronto Blue Jays sure haven’t looked like the team they were last year. Not even a little bit. Somehow, though, they have worked their way back into the American League playoff conversation. There are plenty of challenges ahead to keep them there.

Toronto is opening a three-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. The Blue Jays will take the field with a 61-65 record after taking two of three from the New York Yankees over the weekend.

Tampa Bay, on the other hand, trots in with a 75-49 record, which is the best in the AL East. The Rays have controlled the season series against the Blue Jays, winning eight of their first 10 meetings.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is still out of the lineup. He was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list after he was hit in the head during Friday’s game against the Yankees.

Toronto is going to need everyone in the lineup to step up and produce on offense as they are facing one of the AL’s top teams.

Blue Jays Starting Lineup vs. Rays

Brett Bateman, CF Nathan Lukes, RF Alejandro Kirk, C George Springer, DH Jesús Sánchez, LF Kazuma Okamoto, 1B Andres Gimenez, SS Ernie Clement, 2B Josh Smith, 3B

Jose Soriano is taking the ball in the series opener for the Blue Jays. He will be countered by Tampa Bay’s right-hander Nick Martinez. Soriano enters the game with a 9-6 record and a 3.16 ERA with 134 strikeouts. Martinez sits at 12-3 with a 2.74 ERA.

3 Matchups That Matter

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Springer vs. Nick Martinez

Springer is moving into an important position in the middle of the order given Guerrero’s absence. History also suggests that he could be one of Toronto’s best options against Martinez.

Springer is 8-for-19 with two home runs in his career against the Rays right-hander.

That’s a matchup the Blue Jays should love. Martinez has been one of Tampa Bay’s most reliable starters this year. He is coming in with confidence after completing his first career complete game. He did that against the Athletics on August 11.

Toronto needs someone who can supply the power that they expect to get from Guerrero. If Springer can get a favorable result, it could get the Blue Jays off to a good start.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Soriano Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jose Soriano vs Junior Caminero

Soriano is going to have to contain Caminero. That will be key to getting a victory here.

Caminero should be feared as he steps into the box with 35 home runs and 79 RBIs. He leads his team in both categories. He also has a history of success against Soriano, where he has gone 3-for-7 in their previous meetings.

Soriano is one of Toronto’s better pitchers, but he is going to be handed a big task on Tuesday evening. He will have to slow down the Tampa Bay offense, which is known to change the trajectory of a game in a hurry.

Keeping Caminero from producing a big swing will go a long way to holding Tampa Bay back.

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Image | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alejandro Kirk vs. Nick Martinez

With Guerrero out, Kirk is moving to the No. 3 spot. The Blue Jays catcher has been hot as a hitter lately. He’s posted a 1.259 OPS over the past seven days entering this matchup.

Martinez doesn’t overpower hitters with strikeouts which should work to Kirk’s advantage. He should get plenty of opportunities to put the ball into play and extend innings.

Toronto is going to need the middle of the lineup to manufacture offense against a strong pitcher. Kirk continuing his heater would make the absence of Guerrero easier to overcome.

The first pitch for the Blue Jays vs. Rays is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field.