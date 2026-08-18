Blue Jays Reveal Probable Starters for Huge Series vs Rays

Momentum is everything in baseball, and the Toronto Blue Jays seized it in a big way last week. They arguably turned in their best week of the season, posting a 5-2 record against the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

The starting rotation played a large role in that success. Every starting pitcher allowed three runs or fewer last week. The bullpen did its job as well. Tyler Rogers and Louis Varland each recorded a hold or save in four of the five victories.

The Blue Jays (61-65) are a half-game back of the third American League wild-card spot. They'll begin another division-filled week with the Tampa Bay Rays. Here is who John Schneider will turn to.

Game 1: Jose Soriano

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher José Soriano pitches. Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jose Soriano has turned in a pair of solid outings since arriving in Toronto. He allowed four hits, one run, two walks, and struck out four over six innings against the Red Sox. He generated 12 whiffs out of 51 swings, per Baseball Savant.

Soriano's sinker has been his calling card this season. It's been his most-utilized pitch (27.6%), but his curveball has produced the most strikeouts (52). Soriano will be lined up with Nick Martinez (12-3, 2.74 ERA).

Game 2: Max Scherzer

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer pitches. Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scherzer's 2.20 ERA in August has easily been his best stretch of the season thus far. He's been effective in the strike zone. The veteran righty has allowed three walks and struck out 13 this month.

Scherzer threw five innings and surrendered three hits and one earned run against Boston. He also became the 139th pitcher to throw 3,000 innings. The 42-year-old has battled through countless injuries this year, but he's still pitching as if he's in his prime.

"When he's pitching and he's contributing, there's a different feel to him and the team," Schneider said, per Keegan Matheson of mlb.com. He has a little bit of ground to stand on. He lives for this [stuff]."

Scherzer will pitch against Drew Rasmussen (12-5, 2.78 ERA) on Wednesday.

Game 3: Shane Bieber

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws a pitch. Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As was the case with the two starters, Bieber also turned in a solid outing last time out. He prevented two things that have hurt him all season: walks and traffic on the base paths. Bieber has issued 24 free passes over 10 starts.

The key to success for the 31-year-old is the first inning. Bieber has a 7.45 ERA in the first frame, and the Rays are aggressive early. They've hit 24 home runs with a .265 batting average in the first inning, both among the best in the A.L.

Tampa Bay will throw Ian Seymour (9-3, 4.11 ERA) on the mound for the series finale.