Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Sends Clear Message Ahead of Huge Rays Series

After the Toronto Blue Jays traded pitcher Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs and outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Houston Astros, some saw it as the club waving the white flag on the 2026 season. That would have been disappointing, given they were just 90 feet away from winning Game 7 of the World Series last season against the Los Angeles Dodgers at home.

However, instead of playing out the string the rest of the season, the Blue Jays have turned things around under manager John Schneider and capped off an impressive 5-2 homestand. They had series wins over the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees to begin a stretch of four straight series against division opponents.

Now, after finally getting an off-day on Monday, that will be spent in Florida ahead of a key three-game series against the first-place Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. A recent 11-6 stretch over 17 straight days has moved Toronto to just one game back of the final American League wild-card berth with six weeks left. Ahead of a key road trip that finishes up at Yankee Stadium over the weekend, Schneider had a message for his team following an extra-inning loss on Sunday afternoon.

John Schneider Has Message for Surging Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Credit: Kevin Sousa | Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After taking three of four from the Red Sox, the Blue Jays looked to sweep the Yankees on Sunday. After tying the game in the bottom of the ninth, Toronto fell short of the sweep with a 4-3, 10-inning loss. Despite the setback, Schneider had a message for his club as they look to continue to win series, this time on the road. They'll have to do it without first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who ended up on the injured list over the weekend.

“Just continue to play as hard as we're playing and pitch the way we're pitching. We've got to find a way to generate some more runs and hopefully give the pitching a little bit of a break,” said Schneider, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. “They definitely earned the off-day and deserve it, but got to come out ready against a really good team Tuesday.”

The pitching has been lights-out for the Blue Jays during the 17-game stretch that has seen them get in the thick of the AL wild-card race. Dylan Cease has pitched like the pitcher Toronto was hoping they would get when they signed him and some pieces that came over in trades are making an impact as well.

At this point in the season for Schneider and the Blue Jays, it's about what they can control and nothing else. If they can continue to stack series wins, then they could find themselves playing in October baseball, something that seemed like a long shot at best just a couple of weeks ago. Winning a series against the Rays, who are tough to beat at home, would give Toronto the momentum they need to set themselves up for a weekend clash in the Bronx.