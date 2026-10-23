3 Impending Free Agents Still Playing in October Who Should Interest the Blue Jays

One year ago, on Oct. 23, the Toronto Blue Jays made their final preparations before Game 1 of the World Series. They clinched the American League Pennant after a thrilling series victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Expectations were high in 2026, but Toronto never recaptured last year's magic and was eliminated from playoff contention during the final week of the regular season.

This year, the Blue Jays' American League East rival, the Tampa Bay Rays, will battle the Milwaukee Brewers. Here are three free agents playing in the Fall Classic who could interest Toronto.

Freddy Peralta

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers traded Peralta to the New York Mets in January, but he never lived up to his potential. He posted a 4.99 ERA and allowed 17 home runs. Peralta was traded again, but this time to the Rays.

The righty found a groove with Tampa Bay and has dominated the postseason. He's allowed two earned runs and struck out 12 hitters over 16.2 innings.

If Peralta continues to excel in the World Series, he will command a competitive market. The Blue could use another starting pitcher, and Peralta would be an excellent addition to the rotation.

Brandon Woodruff

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woodruff has dealt with right shoulder inflammation, which has knocked him out for most of the season. However, he made the World Series roster and will provide a major boost to the pitching staff.

When healthy, the 33-year-old has been a dominant pitcher. Since 2020, his ERA has stayed at 3.20 or below. Unfortunately, injuries have become a consistent setback; he would be a risky signing.

Woodruff rarely allows free passes. His WHIP was below one for the fifth time in six seasons. That's simply remarkable. Last season, Woodruff's 32.3 percent strikeout rate fell in the 94th percentile, and his 5.4 percent walk rate fell in the 91st percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

The righty has spent his entire career in Milwaukee, so prying him away would be difficult. But if Toronto lands Woodruff, the Blue Jays would have a pair of co-aces with him and Dylan Cease.

JoJo Romero

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers and Rays have excellent bullpens, so anyone from those units would be an intriguing addition. Romero is an unrestricted free agent and will have no shortage of suitors.

The lefty has made four relief appearances during the playoffs. He's allowed one home run, one walk, and has struck out nine hitters. Romero is being used as a setup reliever and would serve a similar role in Toronto. The Blue Jays could be looking for bullpen reinforcements.

Romero would be a solid addition to the Blue Jays' bullpen.