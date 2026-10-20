Blue Jays Have a Need They Can't Overlook This Offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays were aggressive last offseason. General manager Ross Atkins didn't hesitate to reload a roster poised to make another deep playoff run.

While Toronto fell short of its goals in 2026, Atkins should be just as motivated to improve the team and get the Blue Jays back to postseason contention next season.

There is one clear need Toronto can't overlook this offseason.

Blue Jays Need More Starting Pitching

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Soriano. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If next season began today, the Blue Jays could roll out a starting rotation of Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, Trey Yesavage, Cody Ponce, and maybe Spencer Miles. On the surface, that's a solid starting rotation, but it can improve.

Toronto should know better than anyone that injuries will occur and pitching depth will be tested. The Blue Jays had seven or eight starting pitchers but still had to make external additions to help. This offseason, Atkins has to make decisions on several pitchers.

Shane Bieber, Max Scherzer, Jameson Taillon, and possibly Jose Berrios are all free agents. Bieber could return, but the rest should head their separate ways. However, Bieber dealt with injuries last season and was limited to 11 starts.

The 31-year-old wasn't great. Bieber posted a 5-2 record with a 4.37 ERA. His 18.2 percent strikeout rate, per Baseball Savant, decreased dramatically from a couple of seasons ago. Health has derailed Bieber's career, and while he's the most intriguing pitcher to re-sign, he can't be the lone solution.

The Blue Jays have to be aggressive in the pitching market. Last season, they brought in Dylan Cease on a massive seven-year contract. Toronto would love to bring in another pitcher of his caliber. Tarik Skubal will be heavily coveted, but other capable arms are available.

Brandon Woodruff and Shota Imanaga are unrestricted free agents. The Blue Jays could also reunite with Robbie Ray or Kevin Gausman. Any of those players would be a quality upgrade to a starting rotation.

Toronto has the luxury of having an ace. They aren't desperate for a top-of-the-line pitcher when they have one in Cease. The Blue Jays need guys who can round out the rotation and be reliable. That's the blueprint to making a postseason run.

Sure, Toronto needs offensive help. They were one of the league's worst offenses, and Atkins will likely address that need.

However, the front office cannot overlook the need for starting pitching because they have Cease. The injury-riddled year should be all the evidence the Blue Jays need.