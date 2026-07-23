3 Toronto Blue Jays One MLB Insider Believes Should Be Traded

The Toronto Blue Jays have struggled on the field recently, posting a record of 3-7 over their last 10 games. Additionally, they have lost three consecutive series. They still have one more series against the Tampa Bay Rays before traveling to Boston to face the Red Sox.

For a team that represented the American League in the World Series last year, to now being a team at the bottom of the barrel in the division, 10 games under .500, the front office is forced to make decisions that might make the fanbase pretty upset.

The MLB Trade Deadline is right around the corner, as all trades will be final on August 3. Even if the Blue Jays went on a winning streak, who's to say the rest of their divisional competition will do the opposite? The deadline has gotten much more interesting with the Blue Jays trending toward selling.

MLB Insider's Thoughts

According to MLB insider and former MLB general manager Jim Bowden, three big names currently on Toronto's roster are names to watch for the upcoming trade deadline.

1. Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) walks toward the dugout. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowden began his list with the current ace of Toronto, Kevin Gausman.

"There's going to be enough teams on Gausman," Bowden said via Foul Territory. "I love Gausman for the White Sox; I think it would be a really good fit for him. Gausman would be a good fit in Atlanta, a good fit in St. Louis. There's a lot of different places we can put Gausman."

While Gausman has a bloated ERA, sitting at 4.51, his ability to pitch in high-leverage situations and games as a veteran is worth enough for any interested franchise. According to theScore on X (formerly Twitter), Gausman is hopeful to pitch at Rogers Centre one last time if things continue to trend the way they are.

"I really hope that I'm able to come back here, at least next weekend... Just like one last time."

2. Shane Bieber

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Set to start the series finale against Tampa Bay, Shane Bieber is the second name that Bowden believes the Blue Jays should move at the trade deadline, even with the injury history potentially impacting the return.

"I would take a chance on Shane Bieber if I can be convinced that the medicals are fine," Bowden said. "All these contending teams need starting pitching, and Gausman and Bieber, if healthy, we all know can at least pitch game three, maybe even better than that."

Bieber is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2026 campaign, so it would make sense for the Blue Jays to flip him should an offer come their way.

3. Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (5) returns to the outfield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daulton Varsho has been a strong defender for the Blue Jays and has proven he can hit for power. Bowden likes the fit for the Blue Jays to move Varsho to the National League to help a sneaky franchise trying to get into the playoffs.

"Daulton Varsho, I love the fit in Pittsburgh; let's go," Bowden said. "That team needs to improve the defense in center field; Oneil Cruz can't play center field. I know he's getting healthy, but we have to stop putting him in center field."

The Pirates have a handful of prospects who could intrigue Toronto on both sides of the baseball, should they look to move Varsho at or before the deadline.