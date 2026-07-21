Blue Jays Get Discouraging Trade Deadline Projection From MLB Insider

The Toronto Blue Jays went into the 2026 campaign with very high expectations. The 2025 American League champions, who took the Los Angeles Dodgers to the limit in the World Series, find themselves in a position not many thought they would be in at this stage of the 2026 season.

Entering Tuesday, Toronto ranks last in the American League East, 11.5 games out of first place and the playoff odds don't get any prettier. According to FanGraphs, the Blue Jays have a 10.8% chance of making the playoffs, with a 10.5% chance of it being as a Wild Card team.

That being said, though they added pieces to the franchise this offseason, the front office faces a difficult decision with the trade deadline looming. Come August 3, the Blue Jays must decide if they will be buyers or sellers, and according to one MLB insider, the trend isn't what fans want to hear.

MLB Insider's Thoughts

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider (14) argues with home plate umpire Jen Pawol (95). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joining Foul Territory, MLB senior writer for The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal, gave his thoughts on the Blue Jays as the trade deadline clock continues to tick.

"If you had to guess, they'd be trending toward selling," Rosenthal said. "(They) haven't hit all year and Vlad Jr. still doesn't have a home run at Rogers Centre. It's hard to believe that that's possible, and it's not just on him."

"They've missed Addison Barger; they've had Alejandro Kirk out for a while, come back and play not that good offensively; they just haven't clicked the way they have in the past. I could see them selling; it would be surprising, but maybe things will change over the next 11 days."

Here is a list of current Blue Jays who are on expiring contracts. If the front office decides to sell, these players could be names to watch.

OF George Springer

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Shane Bieber

OF Dalton Varsho

RP Yimi Garcia

OF Myles Straw

ESPN lists Gausman as the 19th-best trade piece for the upcoming deadline, with a handful of teams listed as best fits for the veteran starter. Varsho ranks 40th in the Top 100 listing, which puts those two players at the top of the watch list for fans.

As Rosenthal said, things could change from now until the trade deadline, but things are starting to get away from Toronto. Currently sitting 5.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot, the Blue Jays are going to need a lot to go their way to come up with a reason not to be sellers.