Blue Jays Reveal Kevin Gausman's No-Trade List Ahead of Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the Toronto Blue Jays could be on the selling side ahead of August 3. What started as a season filled with optimism and high expectations has quickly derailed into a year of falling short so far.

The Blue Jays are 46-55 and are 6.5 games back of a wild-card spot heading into Wednesday. They've suffered losses in four of their last five games since the All-Star break, having been outscored 34-8.

Toronto has several enticing pitchers to trade, including Kevin Gausman. Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Gausman said he isn't thinking about the trade deadline and his focus is on the team. However, he could be moved in a couple of weeks.

Gausman's No-Trade List Revealed

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic says there are eight teams to which Gausman can block a trade. Those teams include the Reds, Brewers, Tigers, Mets, A's, White Sox, Pirates, and Mariners.

It's also worth considering that the Blue Jays likely wouldn't trade him to an A.L. East team, so 12 teams are unlikely trade candidates for Gausman. The question becomes: would Toronto deal one of their top starting pitchers?

Gausman is in his fifth year with the organization and is loved by the fans. The 35-year-old got off to a strong start to the season, posting five quality starts over his first eight outings. Lately, the veteran righty has struggled immensely.

He only lasted 3.1 innings in Tuesday's loss. Gausman surrendered four earned runs on nine hits. It marked the sixth time since June 2nd that he's allowed four or more runs. His command has become an issue, and he's left too many pitches over the heart of the plate.

What Could the Blue Jays Get for Gausman?

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So while a trade may be on the table, Gausman's value has plummeted. Sure, any playoff-contending team could use starting pitching, but the return value on Gausman has gone down significantly over his last few outings. But he won't be the only one on the trade block.

Several Blue Jays players are on expiring contracts, including Shane Bieber, George Springer, and Dalton Varsho. General manager Ross Atkins could receive prospects for any of those guys.

Toronto could likely get one or two top-30 prospects for Gausman. Selling at the deadline isn't where anyone thought the Blue Jays would be. After an aggressive offseason and an improved roster, the expectations were high for John Schneider's team.

The reality is this team has never quite looked like the team it was a year ago. Injuries have been a problem, but the offensive woes are too loud to ignore. Maybe a miraculous run is possible, but trading some valuable assets could be the best path forward for the Blue Jays.