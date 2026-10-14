5 Blue Jays Players Named American League Gold Glove Award Finalists

We're getting close to MLB award season. On Wednesday, Rawlings announced its 2026 Gold Glove Award finalists. The winners will be announced on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Each league has three finalists at each position, including utility players and a team gold glove award. To determine the winners, the 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches from each team vote from a pool of players in their league.

This year, the Toronto Blue Jays have a league-leading five finalists.

Jose Soriano

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Soriano. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays acquired Jose Soriano at the trade deadline, but unfortunately struggled toward the end of the season. However, his defense was tremendous.

Soriano finished with a perfect fielding percentage and the highest range factor (1.98) among qualified American League pitchers. Soriano had 18 putouts, 21 assists, and turned three double plays.

The other finalists at pitcher are Tanner Bibee of the Cleveland Guardians and Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers.

Brandon Valenzuela

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Brandon Valenzuela. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Valenzuela played in only 84 games, but the Blue Jays catcher was outstanding behind the dish. He had one of the league's fastest pop times and threw out 19 runners this season.

Valenzuela posted a .984 fielding percentage with 584 put outs.

He'll be up against Dillon Dingler of the Detroit Tigers and Austin Wells of the New York Yankees.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a disappointing year at the plate. His power numbers dipped, and he posted career lows in slugging percentage (.356), home runs (9), and OPS (.688).

However, his defensive impact wasn't affected by his offense. Guerrero Jr. finished third among A.L. first basemen in defensive runs saved (10) and outs above average (4). He had a .992 fielding percentage and started eight double plays.

Guerrero Jr. was a finalist last season but did not win. He's eyeing his second Gold Glove Award. His previous win was in 2022. The other finalists at first base are Vinnie Pasquantino of the Kansas City Royals and Christian Walker of the Houston Astros.

Andres Gimenez

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andres Gimenez is one of the league's best defenders, so it's not surprising to see him named as a finalist for shortstop.

Gimenez finished with two defensive runs saved and had 19 outs above average. He posted a .985 fielding percentage and committed the fewest errors (7) among qualified A.L. shortstops.

Gimenez is eyeing his fourth Gold Glove Award. The other shortstop finalists are Taylor Walls of the Tampa Bay Rays and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals.

Nathan Lukes

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Nathan Lukes. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nathan Lukes had a solid year at the plate, but he was extremely valuable in the field. He finished fifth among all A.L. outfielders in defensive runs saved (13).

He committed one error this season, and his arm strength made it difficult for runners to advance on Lukes. This would be Lukes' first Gold Glove Award.

The other A.L. right field finalists are Wilyer Abreu of the Boston Red Sox and Cam Smith of the Houston Astros.