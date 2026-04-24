Advanced Stats Answer the Blue Jays Two Biggest Questions

The Toronto Blue Jays have won four of their last five, and reinforcements are almost here—but first some decisions will have to be made.

Trey Yesavage and José Berríos are on the verge of returns to the rotation, and manager John Schneider is considering making a change in the ninth inning with Jeff Hoffman's recent struggles. The advanced stats in both of these cases make the decisions ahead pretty clear.

Despite the numerous injuries, Toronto's starting rotation ranks ninth in fWAR. Dylan Cease and Kevin Gausman are steering that ship and providing most of the value, while Patrick Corbin has looked good in his past two outings, Max Scherzer is a veteran that the team can lean on, and Eric Lauer has been largely fine outside of one blowup.

While the rotation has been holding its own for the most part, securing those leads hasn't always worked out for the bullpen. Hoffman holds a 7.59 ERA (3.33 FIP) with an impressive 42.1% strikeout rate, but his win probability added (WPA) ranks last in the Blue Jays bullpen with a -1.65.

With changes on the horizon, who should take over in the rotation, and the ninth?

Jays rotation shakeup

Apr 11, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Eric Lauer (56) walks towards the dugout against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

In the starting rotation, we know that Cease and Gausman aren't going anywhere, so how have the other three arms fared? Below you'll see some traditional stats, like ERA, and also their Stuff+ and Location+ grades. Like a lot of advanced metrics, 100 is league average.

G (GS) IP ERA FIP Stuff+ Location+ Scherzer 4 16.1 7.16 6.20 92 104 Lauer 5 (4) 22.2 6.75 6.50 84 96 Corbin 3 14.2 3.68 4.51 91 106

According to the data, it seems pretty clear that Lauer is the odd-man out. While Scherzer has a higher ERA, his FIP is a touch lower, and his pitches are looking better, both in terms of stuff and location. Plus, his role as a veteran on this roster is worth something, while Lauer can be slotted back into the bullpen.

None of these three pitchers have options remaining, so whoever ends up removed from the rotation will have to stick on Toronto's 26-man roster, or be subject to waivers.

The question now becomes whether or not Yesavage will be taking the next turn in the rotation, or if Toronto gives him one more rehab start to fine tune things after posting a 7.50 ERA in four outings split between Dunedin and Buffalo. In those 12 innings, he has given up 14 hits, seven walks and holds a 1.77 WHIP.

Who should take the ninth?

Apr 20, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman (23) reacts after striking out Los Angeles Angels second baseman Adam Frazier (20) during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Hoffman has been struggling mightily for the past 10 days, giving up a total of seven earned runs across just three total innings spanning four outings. His ERA has gone from 2.35 to 7.59 in that span. His -1.65 WPA also ranks last (356th) among all relief pitchers this season, with Jordan Romano's -1.29 right above him.

The guy that most Blue Jays fans want closing out games right now also tends to be backed by a decent amount of data. Louis Varland's WPA stands at +1.01, which ranks fourth in the game.

Here is how the data looks for every current member of Toronto's bullpen.

IP ERA FIP Stuff+ Location+ WPA Hoffman 10.2 7.59 3.33 103 104 -1.65 Varland 13 0.00 0.91 113 114 1.01 Rogers 12.1 0.73 3.31 134 105 0.13 Fisher 12 2.25 3.06 97 115 0.14 Fluharty 7.2 5.87 2.88 109 106 0.36 Nance 10 7.20 3.74 111 84 -0.38 Mantiply 8 4.50 3.27 113 87 -0.06 Miles 11.2 3.09 4.69 100 104 0.17

In just looking at the FIPs in this group, it would appear as though there will be some brighter days ahead, as only one member of the bullpen has a FIP above four. The reason that it's imperative to make a change in the ninth is that in a tough AL East, every game matters. With the team pitching fairly well overall, you have to make sure to secure the victories in hand.

It's hard to argue against going with Varland, who has a 0.00 ERA, some of the best stuff on the team, and the second-best location grade on the club. It also doesn't hurt his case that on Tuesday when Hoffman had loaded the bases and already given up one run, it was Varland that came in and secured the win for Toronto on one pitch.

Toronto's re-shaped bullpen

Apr 10, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Joe Mantiply (35) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

While Jays fans may be clamoring for Hoffman to never see the ninth again, his FIP suggests he's in a rough patch, and his stuff, location and strikeout rate have all held in good spots. The idea here could be to move him to the seventh inning, so that if he blows up a little bit then there is still time to come back. Then, just wait for him to find his groove again before thinking about deploying him in the ninth.

If Lauer ends up being the odd-man out in the rotation, he has to remain on the roster, which means that he'd slot into the bullpen. So who would be the one on the move in that case?

Only four members of the bullpen—Varland, Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty and Joe Mantiply—have options remaining, so the Blue Jays would presumably be choosing from that group for this roster move. Given that Lauer is a lefty and Mantiply has the second-worst Location+ stat on the club, it could end up being the veteran that is optioned in this scenario.

In a division this unforgiving, the Blue Jays have already squandered their margin for error. Now Toronto has to be decisive and make the tough calls. That means a change in the ninth, and Lauer back in the bullpen.