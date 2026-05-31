Blue Jays Bullpen Usage Far More Concerning Than Trevor Hoffman’s Implosion

If any team in baseball has an elite and all-around bullpen, it is the Toronto Blue Jays. The 'pen has come up time and time again to keep the team's head above water with the length of the injured list being what it is.

However, as good a job as the bulk is doing, the pace is far from sustainable. Three pitchers in the majors have thrown in 30+ games this year, two of whom pitch for Toronto. That is more than half of the Jays' games thus far.

Both Braydon Fisher and Mason Fluharty sit tied for No.1 through No.3 in either the National or American League with 30 appearances. If that continues, they will throw in nearly 85 of the 162 this season.

On top of Fisher and Fluharty, Jeff Hoffman, alongside the team's savior Louis Varland, is right on their heels at 28, tied for fourth most in 2026. This trajectory will derail the Blue Jays' season down the stretch.

A Handful of Reasons Explain Why the Relievers Are Being Used Like This

Blue Jays starting pitcher Braydon Fisher (63) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at the Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Everybody who is somewhat paying attention this year knows that the key injuries have come up for Toronto which started before Opening Day which is a big factor as to why the Jays' bullpen is being leaned on so much.

The pitching IL is something one has to see to believe:

Right-Handed Pitcher José Berríos (elbow stress fracture and Tommy John): IL Date- 3/25 (done for season)

Right-Handed Pitcher Tommy Nance (forearm discomfort): IL Date May 17

Right-Handed Pitcher Yimi García (UCL surgery recovery from '25): IL Date- 3/25

Right-Handed Pitcher Max Scherzer (right forearm tendinitis & left ankle inflammation) IL Date- 4/27

Right-Handed Pitcher Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation): IL Date- 3/25

Right-Handed Pitcher Lazaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement): IL Date- 4/5

Right-Handed Pitcher Cody Ponce (ACL surgery): IL Date- 3/31 (likely done for season)

Right-Handed Pitcher Bowden Francis (UCL surgery): IL Date 2/28 (done for season)

Left-Handed Pitcher Joe Mantiply (scope surgery on left knee: IL Date May 19

Right-Handed Pitcher Dylan Cease (hamstring strain): IL Date May 25

The only starting pitchers who have not spent any time on the IL this year are Kevin Gausman and Patrick Corbin. So, they Blue Jays are having issues with starters not staying in the games long enough, and the bullpen is throwing four to five innings a game, most of the time high leverage guys.

Which is another problem in itself that doesn't necessarily have to do with exhausted arms, but the offense. The bats have been stagnant for much of the year, as one key issue remains — runners in scoring position.

Mason Fluharty strikes out two in a row to get the Jays out of the inning 👏 pic.twitter.com/nKt7M4pXZX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 1, 2026

They are dealing with their own lack of depth problems with the dreaded IL and haven't found the confident slugging power the team is after which isn't necessarily their fault either. But too many times there are base runners left stranded.

There is always traffic, but nobody comes home. So, the games stay tight and Varland trots out there to save the day.

Hats off to the Jays pen, especially guys like Varland, Fluharty, and Fisher alongside rookies Adam Macko and Spencer MIles stepping up, but the team will not be able to make a run in October if they have already pitched nearly 90 games on the year.

Something has to give.