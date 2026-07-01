After Move to Blue Jays Bullpen Patrick Corbin Ends Decade-Long Drought

Patrick Corbin’s move to the bullpen was a difficult one for the Toronto Blue Jays. After all, the left-hander got them through a hard couple of months.

The move to the bullpen, announced on Tuesday, was made by the Blue Jays as they acknowledged that Corbin had grown ineffective and wasn’t giving Toronto enough coverage. But, with two off days on Thursday and the following Thursday, the Blue Jays don’t have as significant a need for a fifth starter and can work around Corbin’s spot with bullpen games.

But what if the former starter can still give the Blue Jays bulk innings and accomplish something he hasn’t in a decade? All the better, right?

Patrick Corbin’s Quirky Accomplishment

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Patrick Corbin. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays started Brayden Fisher as an opener on Wednesday. He pitched one inning, followed by Spencer Miles. He pitched the next three innings. Combined the pair allowed one hit and two walks on six strikeouts. Toronto blue up offensively on the New York Mets and had a 5-0 lead by the third inning. Toronto won the game, 9-3.

Toronto used Corbin to start the fifth inning, and he just kept on going. Known for taking the ball every fifth day, he gave up four hits and three earned runs in five innings. He struck out five and walked none. He threw 73 pitches. He may not have started the game, but he worked a starter’s workload and did something he hadn’t done in a decade — record a save, which was the third of his Major League career.

Most associate saves with high-leverage situations and with relievers who finish the game. A reliever who comes in with a lead of no more than three runs and pitches at least one inning and keeps the lead gets a save. A reliever can also get a save if they enter the game with the tying run in the on-deck circle, at the plate or on the bases.

But there is a third way to do it — pitch at least three innings and complete the game with the lead. That’s what Corbin did on Wednesday. The last time Corbin saved a game was on Sept. 15, 2016, with the Arizona Diamondbacks. That save developed much the same way.

He entered that game in relief of starting pitcher Archie Bradley with the Diamondbacks leading, 7-1, over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Corbin went three innings, giving up no hits, no runs and no walks as he struck out four. It was the second save of his career and his first since his rookie year in 2012.