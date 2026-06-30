Why Blue Jays Are Shaking Up Rotation by Sending Patrick Corbin to Bullpen

The Toronto Blue Jays are trying to get back in the right direction before the All-Star break. They dropped six in a row before finally securing a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets on Monday.

The Blue Jays are five games under .500, and a large reason for that skid was the starting pitching. Against the Texas Rangers, the starting pitchers allowed 17 runs on 26 hits in four games.

So, manager John Schneider is making a change. Per Keegan Matheson of mlb.com, Toronto is moving left-handed pitcher Patrick Corbin to the bullpen. Wednesday's starter is now TBD.

Why the Blue Jays Moved Corbin to the Bullpen

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Patrick Corbin pitches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The short answer for this decision is that Corbin hasn't performed well. The 36-year-old signed a one-year deal to eat up innings and help fill in with injuries to the staff. He started strong, consistently throwing four to six innings.

However, his numbers took a massive dip in June. He's posted an 8.69 ERA and has allowed two or more runs in every start. He's also struggled with command and has been susceptible to the long ball.

A move to the bullpen allows Corbin to reset and for the Blue Jays to be more strategic with his outings. Per Matheson, Schneider said, "For one, it limits the time he's seeing hitters, so he's not having to try to navigate as deep into a game. The pitch count has been high and not putting hitters away has been a thing for him."

Who the Blue Jays Will Turn to Now

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Spencer Miles throws. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The likely answer will pivot to Spencer Miles. The 25-year-old has pitched a bulk of innings, particularly in May, when he posted a 3.92 ERA. He'll be called on to give Toronto three to four innings in these bullpen games.

The Blue Jays are hoping Corbin can thrive in this new role. His outings shrink quite a bit, and he can focus on getting nine outs instead of attempting to get 15. It would be huge if the veteran lefty can find momentum once again. In the meantime, Max Scherzer continues to rehab and is aiming for a return to the rotation.

However, the veteran struggled mightily before hitting the injured list. Toronto will have to hope the remainder of the starting rotation stays healthy until the trade deadline. With Cody Ponce and Jose Berrios suffering significant injuries, the Blue Jays are running out of options, and they could use some reinforcements in the near future.