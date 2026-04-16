Patrick Corbin Dazzles in Potential Final Chance to Remain in Blue Jays Rotation

As Trey Yesavage is on the cusp of making a return to the big leagues, Patrick Corbin made his case on Thursday to remain in the Blue Jays' rotation.

The veteran southpaw bounced back well after his disappointing season debut, and allowed just one run on four hits and striking out six over 5.2 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Corbin dominated in what was potentially his final chance to showcase why he should stay in the big leagues. Yesavage made his third rehab appearance on Wednesday and is expected to return to the big leagues sometime this month. Once he's back, one of the current starters must go, and Corbin is making it hard for them to choose him.

“It’s been unfortunate with some injuries here that kind of allowed me to step in, but I’m just going to show up and try to do my job,” Corbin said via MLB.com. “I’ll go out there, compete, control what I can, and do what I’m told.”

José Berríos is also working his way back from injury and had his first rehab appearance on Thursday. Two of Corbin, Eric Lauer, or Max Scherzer will exit the rotation upon the return of these two starters, but all for different reasons.

Patrick Corbin Makes a Statement

Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Lauer has struggled to find success this season and holds a 7.82 ERA through his first two starts. After splitting his 2024 season between the Korean Baseball Organization and two different Triple-A teams, Lauer posted a 3.18 ERA over 28 games (15 starts) for the Blue Jays last season.

This year hasn't been the same. He struck out nine and allowed two runs on three hits in 5.1 innings during his first outing, but allowed nine runs on eight hits, two homers, and walked eight over his next two starts, which combined to just 7.1 innings.

Lauer doesn't have any minor league options remaining, so he'd likely be a long-relief option if he's the one kicked out of the rotation once Yesavage and/or Berríos return. The same outcome could arise for Corbin if everyone is healthy still once Berríos returns. If he's replaced, it certainly wouldn't be for his performance, but simply a higher-upside replacement.

Scherzer is dealing with forearm tendinitis and allowed eight runs over 2.1 innings in his final outing. He's pitched just 4.1 innings over his last two starts. A trip to the IL could be in line for Scherzer, but he's in line to pitch on Saturday night.

This weekend is important for Corbin's future, even though he doesn't pitch. Ideally, the Blue Jays bullpen will welcome a new longman into the group, especially for added starting depth, but time will tell.