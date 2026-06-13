Alejandro Kirk’s Return Ignites Fire Into Blue Jays Offense to Take Down Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays had been waiting patiently for the day that Alejandro Kirk would finally be reinstated from the injured list, and that time finally came around Friday afternoon for the series opener against the New York Yankees.

Kirk had been a member of the dreaded IL for more than two months after fracturing his thumb at the beginning of April, so the Jays had been playing without a Silver Slugger in the lineup and one of the best framers in the game.

To say he wasted absolutely no time getting back in the swing of things would be saying it lightly as he took his job as the cleanup man seriously Friday evening, which started with a two-out RBI double to get the Jays on the board first.

Then, the scoring simply took off, before Toronto finally won the game 8-5, which started with Kirk in his first at-bat. He finished his debut going 3-for-3, a drawn walk, a couple of runs batted in, while also scoring a run of his own.

It was quite the evening for Kirk, and nobody could have drawn it up much better than that for his return.

Pivotal Moments in Friday's Matchup

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) celebrates hitting a two-run homer against the Yankees | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Seeing both George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sat down to kick off the game, it felt like the same chapter everyone has been reading this season. But Kirk made sure that this would be different, but the two-out scoring didn't stop there in the first inning.

Kazuma Okamoto had himself a night as well and saw Kirk's at-bat and said "double it". Okamoto smoked a near 425-foot bomb into the fifth level at Rogers Centre to quickly make the score 3-0.

Springer might have been retired flying out in his first time up, but it wouldn't happen again. The Blue Jays worked the Yankees' starting pitcher, Ryan Weathers, so he was back in the third and copied Okamoto with a two-run shot of his own.

AND ALEJANDRO KIRK QUICKLY DRIVES HOME VLADDY 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xOi6dOr2xL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2026

It felt like Toronto was running away with this one, but while the offense had taken off, Trey Yesavage was not having a career night by any means. For the most part, his lagging command hadn't done any damage until a double, a walk, and a homer brought New York within two.

Back and forth the two teams went, and even though the Yankees made things much closer than one would have liked, the offense matched pace the rest of the way, and Louis Varland was rewarded with another save.

The Jays are half a game out of the bottom wild card spot after Friday night's victory and trending in the right direction, especially with Captain Kirk back in the dugout.