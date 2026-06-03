May Stats Prove Blue Jays Louis Varland Robbed of AL Reliever of the Month

If the Toronto Blue Jays have done anything right in the last year, it was at the trade deadline in '25 when they acquired Louis Varland. Varland hasn't just been a key piece to the team's bullpen, but their MVP, and he is on track to be the best player in baseball this year.

Varland started hot from the get-go, as one lone run earned in April, complemented by a sub-1.00 WHIP, earned him American League Reliever of the Month, an award he was just robbed of in May.

If there is one job that is of utmost importance for a pitcher, it is keeping runs off the board. Well, Varland didn't have a single earned run scored on him this past month while holding opponents to a .200 batting average

Louis Varland is quietly having one of the best reliever seasons EVER



31 innings

42 K

0.29 ERA



HIS ERA+ is 1509❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/vfsJBEf0Cf — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) June 1, 2026

So, whoever won it must have been even better than that? Wrong.

This isn't meant to tear down Cleveland Guardians' Cade Smith, because a 1.32 ERA in 13 innings plus one measly walk is elite. But Varland was simply better. He pitched more innings and held them scoreless. What more was he to do?

The game isn't played for personal accolades, but when someone is blowing others out of the water, it should be recognized. Unfortunately, this month it wasn't, but at the pace he is going, there are much bigger prizes waiting for him.

Varland's Season Propelling Him Into Cy Young Conversations

Blue Jays relief pitcher Louis Varland (77) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

It is an anomaly for a reliever to win a Cy Young instead of a starting pitcher, but Varland is making it increasingly more difficult for people to ignore his importance on the mound.

There isn't anything much better than watching Varland trot out of the bullpen, and it is a shame that he can't come out every game, because it is masterful. Some are even convinced that he puts guys on base just to prove he can get out of it, which he always does.

One has to scroll back six weeks ago to find the last time that he gave up a run, which is somewhat hard to grasp. In the year, he has compiled the stat line of: 0.29 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts in 28 games.

If there is one player who the Jays cannot go without during the stretch, it is Varland. He is going to come up big for them in October as he is on track to the best season of his career.