Blue Jays Davis Schneider Flips Script on Struggling Season Since Recall

The Toronto Blue Jays are not in short supply of left-handed bats, especially in the outfield. But they have been missing a righty as well as some big power, and that was supposed to be where Davis Schneider came in.

But that had eluded Schneider for most of the season, which is why he was optioned back to Buffalo when Nathan Lukes rejoined the roster after his stint on the injured list. Manager John Schneider was willing to put multiple lefties against left-handed pitchers than he was to play Schneider.

However, when Daulton Varsho hit the IL, Schneider received a second chance, and boy, is he running with it. He was recalled on June 12 and has only played in three games, but has definitely made his mark.

Davis Schneider, back where it all began, sends one 419 feet over the Green Monster. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/jkKrI5OhEl — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 17, 2026

Not only does Schneider now have back-to-back games with homers, but he has gone 4-for-7, scored a pair of runs, complementing a double, two drawn walks, and three RBI quite nicely.

MLB.com's Keegan Matheson spoke with John Schneider about Davis Schneider's return.

"He’s attacked it the right way," he said. "I’m happy for him. A lot of guys will put their tails between their legs and say, ‘This sucks. That’s not him. That’s not the way he’s built.”

Their utility man's slugging had nearly disappeared this season, but he clearly took that wake-up call seriously and has no intention of returning with the Bisons.

What Could Now Happen When Varsho Returns

Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (5) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Truist Park. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Now, it is a small sample size for Schneider, but those big swings can totally change everything for a player who is struggling. So, it feels unlikely that he will regress after finally seeing something positive come from his at-bats.

That being said, and factoring in Schneider's ability also to play the infield, means that it should be time to send back down Charles McAdoo, who is not seeing many reps at all. It is somewhat of a disservice at this point to keep him in the dugout when he can continue working on his game with Buffalo.

Hopefully, Varsho's stint on the IL is only for the minimum amount of days, and he will rejoin the ballclub in the next few days as he is eligible when Saturday comes around.

If Schneider's bat can stay alive, this is an ultimate game-changer for Toronto, as they have been completely handicapped against lefties on the mound.