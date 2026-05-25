Blue Jays Finally Reinstate Nathan Lukes, Option Struggling Schneider

It has been a brutal season for the Toronto Blue Jays, defined by injuries, but some are inching closer to return, and one has finally arrived.

Outfielder Nathan Lukes was dealing with vertigo all season, and then, on an unrelated note strained his hamstring, which led to a stint on IL alongside so many of his teammates, but the slugging outfielder has finally returned.

Monday before the series opener against the Miami Marlins, the Blue Jays announced that Lukes was finally reinstated from IL. To make room for Lukes on the roster, Davis Schneider was optioned back to Triple-A Buffalo, which is less than surprising.

The Blue Jays have been without much offensive push, so to have Luke's back while also not having Lukes' in the lineup should hopefully give a different look to this Jays offense.

Why Schneider Had to Go

Blue Jays pinch hitter Davis Schneider (36) hits a double during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Toronto has not looked like the Blue Jays that broke scoring records just last season, a team that was deadly from hitters one through nine. Everybody was struggling, especially Schneider.

Schneider was kept on the roster seemingly because he was hitting to the right, as the Jays are locked and loaded with left-handed hitters. However, it doesn't matter which way a player hits when he is not able to get on base with a hit or a walk drawn.

This season, Schneider hasn't been able to make contact or read pitches as he has seemingly been able to do in the past. In '26, Schneider had a .127 batting average, and unfortunately, he has been getting worse.

News: The #BlueJays have optioned Davis Schneider to Triple-A.



Nathan Lukes has been reinstated from the IL. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 25, 2026

In his last seven games, Schneider has drawn one walk while striking out seven times, which doesn't pair well with a .071 batting average. Toronto is without too many bats right now and has a plethora of outfielders. Demoting Schneider was an easy decision, no matter which way he hits.

Lukes on the other hand hit .255 last season with 12 homers and 65 RBI. He wasn't the best weapon that the team had to offer, but he was crucial to the team winning the AL East and making it to the World Series.

The Blue Jays are now facing the Marlins for a three-game stretch, and if they can sweep this ballclub at Rogers Centre, then Toronto will be right back at .500, a place that is more than impressive with the nightmare of a year that they have had.