Blue Jays Comeback Victory Highlighted by Rookies' Late Game Homers

It is hard to put into words how almost painful it was to watch the Toronto Blue Jays for the bulk of the game Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland. But somehow the Jays secured the win in a 6-5 victory, which puts them at .500 on the year.

The last time the Blue Jays did not have a losing record was April 4, when they sat at 4-4 on the year, and if someone told anybody watching Game 2 of this O's series that Toronto would walk away with the win, they'd have laughed.

Austin Voth had a night on the mound for the Jays that nobody wants to relive, especially him, and Toronto found themselves down 5-0 when the 7th inning rolled around. The offense was stagnant, at best, which paired quite horribly with Voth's performance.

Charles McAdoo's first Major League hit is a home run! pic.twitter.com/hLUUdPPO6X — MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2026

However, a pair of rookies would come up big when the team was begging for any sign of life: Kazuma Okamoto and Charles McAdoo. Keep in mind, this was McAdoo's debut in the majors as he joined the roster the day before.

There were many home runs throughout the entirety of the game, but the Blue Jays only had two of them, both in the seventh inning, both two-run shots as Okamoto and McAdoo propelled the ballclub to a one-run deficit.

What Happened in This Roller Coaster of a Win

Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) hits a single against the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

This was supposed to be Dylan Cease's game, but he is the latest victim of the injured list, and it wasn't until Friday morning that the Jays had come up with a pitching plan, and it was rookie Adam Macko who took the hill in the first.

Macko was excellent, and he extended his scoreless streak in the majors. Even though it is still a small sample size, as he only made his debut in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium weeks ago, there isn't much more anybody could ask of him.

However, things quickly turned south when Voth took the mound as he couldn't find the strike zone. The Orioles scored their first run on three consecutive walks, and the first inning took more than 30 pitches to get out of.

The fourth started much cleaner as two went up, and two went down. But their No. 9 hitter started a home run party that continued into the fifth inning, which again came with two outs already on the board.

Blue Jays second baseman Charles McAdoo (26) celebrates after hitting his first career hit/home run during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Back-to-back solo shots put the Orioles up 5-0. Voth did finish the inning, but his time was done. While that was less than ideal, the bullpen was flawless the rest of the game, which gave Toronto a chance for their comeback win.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. started the seventh with a single to get him on base, which was followed by Kaz's home run shot on a first-pitch fastball.

Then, Daulton Varsho kept the merriment going with a double of his own, and McAdoo crushed a four-seam fastball at the top of the zone. His first career hit was what every baseball player dreams of — a home run.

The Jays were working over the Orioles' pitching staff now, and Vladdy was back up in the ninth, and he would find another hit. This time it would bring a pair of his teammates to home plate — the winning runs.