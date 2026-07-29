Blue Jays' Shane Bieber Had His Worst Start at the Worst Time

Shane Bieber’s trade value came under renewed scrutiny Tuesday after he recorded only two outs, issued six walks and allowed four runs in Toronto’s 8-6 loss to Washington. He threw 15 of 42 pitches for strikes before manager John Schneider ended the shortest start of his season.

Bieber’s six walks established a Blue Jays record for one inning. He also finished one short of becoming only the fourth Major League pitcher since 1889 to issue at least seven in a frame. Dolly Gray was the last to reach that total when he walked eight for the Washington Senators in 1909.

The timing could hardly have been worse. Bieber is an impending free agent on a 49-59 team four days before the deadline, and his previous two quality starts had restored his appeal as a rental. One disastrous inning should not erase the value of a veteran with a proven track record.

One Inning Cannot Define His Market

Shane Bieber in the dugout during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bieber struggled to grip the ball after torrential storms delayed the game by one hour and seven minutes. Schneider said the heat and sweat made holding the baseball difficult, but Bieber refused to use the conditions as an excuse for his play.

He called the outing “definitely my worst” with Toronto and accepted responsibility for failing to adjust to the suboptimal conditions.

That accountability does not erase six walks, a 5.74 ERA or the health concerns surrounding a pitcher who missed most of the first half with right elbow inflammation after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2024. Those risks deserve scrutiny, even after his recent trend upward.

The stronger counterargument is that Bieber’s underlying performance has been worse than his results. His 7.62 xERA ranks in the bottom 1% of Major League pitchers and sits well above his 5.74 ERA, suggesting opponents have not fully punished the quality of contact and limited swing-and-miss production he has allowed. That gap gives interested teams reason to view his recent improvement with caution rather than assuming his previous form has returned.

Overall, Bieber’s trade value now depends on whether contenders view Tuesday as an isolated collapse or evidence of a broader decline. His health history and poor underlying metrics will limit Toronto’s leverage, but his experience and recent flashes of effectiveness could still appeal to a team seeking rotation depth.

The Blue Jays should continue listening rather than assume his market disappeared in one inning. A reasonable return would still give Toronto more value than holding an impending free agent through a lost season.