Blue Jays Fan Favorite Rolls His Postseason Success Into Hot Start

It has been fairly easy to rag on the Toronto Blue Jays this season as injuries have plagued the roster and the team sits below .500.

However, this team is keeping their heads above water extremely short-staffed, and some are off to a great start at the plate, which will be incredibly important as this team tries to get healthy.

One of those hitters who has really found his swing in the last two seasons, specifically the 2025 playoffs, is utility man Ernie Clement. Clement broke a handful of records in the postseason, including most hits and singles.

That momentum has aggressively rolled into the new year.

At this point, the season is 30 games in, and Clement sits tied at the top in either the National or American Leagues for most doubles on the year, 13, as there are only seven players in the majors who have 10 or more.

HISTORY: Ernie Clement now has the most hits in a single #Postseason in baseball history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Iq749bGEu2 — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

To complement that stat, Clement is batting over .300, which pairs well with 37 total hits, which puts him inside the Top 10 on the year. He has been a much-needed, consistent bat for his team, who are bleeding with injured players.

In his latest game, Clement helped propel the Blue Jays to a victory over the Boston Red Sox, which secured the series for the Jays. He hit his first long ball of the year in the fourth inning of the finale — a two-out, two-strike, two-run bomb to distance Toronto over their division rivals.

Now, the Blue Jays will go on the road to finish April and start May with a four-game trip to the Minnesota Twins. Clement has become a vital part of this team's lineup, and he will be crucial to them getting a road series win, and more importantly, getting back to .500.

Clement With the Blue Jays

Blue Jays Ernie Clement bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is safe to say that the 30-year-old has found a home with Toronto after having no safe spot on either the Cleveland Guardians or the Athletics to start his career. However, since coming to Canada, he has gotten better each year.

His first year with the Blue Jays? He slashed .263. 2025? .277. Now, he is hitting .301. On top of that, his OPS is steadily rising as it was below .700 in 2024, but is sitting right at .750 in 2026.

One aspect of Clement's game that is so impressive is his ability to be versatile defensively. There isn't a position in the infield that he cannot play in, including first, which is a relief to the Jays, so if Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is ever unavailable, there is someone who can step in.

Clement isn't going to be a player that sluggs his team to a World Series, but he will wear a pitcher down and make contact when it counts. He will be crucial to this team's success and their ability to make a deep run in October.