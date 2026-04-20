Daulton Varsho Returns to Blue Jays Lineup for Angels Opener

Never fear, Daulton Varsho is back for the Toronto Blue Jays.

After missing two games as a precaution, the center field returned to the starting lineup for Monday’s game with the Los Angeles Angels as the Blue Jays continued their road trip out west. Varsho is batting seventh and back in center field.

He left Friday’s game in Arizona after he reported left knee discomfort that he tried to play through. Given the sheer number of injuries the Blue Jays are dealing with, they opted to hold him out of both Saturday’s and Sunday’s games with the Diamondbacks.

Blue Jays Lineup vs. Angels

Varsho has typically batted at the top of the order this season, so the move to the seventh spot is likely short-lived and driven by precaution. The lineup for Monday’s game with the Angels includes:

LF Davis Schneider

SS Ernie Clement

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

DH Andres Jimenez

3B Kazuma Okamoto

2B Lenyn Sosa

CF Daulton Varsho

RF Myles Straw

C Tyler Heineman

Varsho has been a catalyst for Toronto this season, even as the offense has sputtered and been inconsistent. Before the left knee discomfort, he slashed .262/.333/.462 with three home runs and seven RBI. He did that in 19 games. His injury issues last season, combined with the position players currently on the injured list, drove Toronto’s precautionary stance with Varsho.

A recovery from right shoulder surgery, along with a right hamstring strain, limited him to 71 games. But he was incredibly efficient at the plate, as he slashed .262/.333/.462 with 20 home runs and 55 RBI in 248 at-bats. He also delivered several highlight reel catches in center field.

The Blue Jays were happy to avoid putting Varsho on the injured list, even for 10 days, given that two outfielders are already on the list. George Springer is dealing with a toe injury while Addison Barger has a left ankle sprain. Both are on the 10-day injured list and Barger is already eligible to return. But neither player has begun running, which is a hurdle each must clear before either can return or start a rehab assignment in the minors.

Varsho’s return is also good news for Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease, who is seeking his first win of the season but has been brilliant in his debut with the franchise. The high-dollar free agent has a 1.74 ERA and has struck out 32 hitters against 12 walks. He’ll square off with the Angels’ Reid Detmers, who is 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA.