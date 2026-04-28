Blue Jays Fan Favorite Honored in Unique Way During Red Sox Series Opener

It was a full house at Rogers Centre for the series opener between the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox. Not only was it a jam-packed stadium, but it was full of bodies quite early, as the first 15,000 fans would take home a unique hockey jersey with the Blue Jays crest on the front.

One infielder that everyone has come to know and love is Ernie Clement. Clement has been extremely vocal about his love for this organization, and he was honored as Toronto went out of its way to combine his two favorite things in the world: hockey and baseball.

The hockey jerseys that were handed out to those lucky fans featured Clement's name and number on the back as everyone proudly repped Clement, who has found a home with the Blue Jays. While it was amazing to see how many were wearing those in the stands, plenty on the field also had them on.

Did Louis V practice today in hockey gear?



We’ll let the pics do the talking 😭 pic.twitter.com/BQKvUegLXe — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 27, 2026

Relief pitcher Louis Varland made sure to not just have a hockey jersey, but his helmet on as well, which was passed around during practice. If someone had told Kazuma Okamoto a few months ago that he would be goofing around on a baseball field in full hockey gear, he probably would have laughed in their faces.

Clement started his professional career being tossed around between a few ballclubs and never found the right fit. But he sure has a place alongside his teammates, often referred to as his brothers, and even if he doesn't win flashy individual accolades, he is a big part of what this team accomplishes.

Glorifying Clement on Monday was well earned and truly heartwarming to see. Hats off to the Jays.

What a Journey for Clement

Ernie Clement (22) reacts after getting Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (not pictured) on a line drive during the first inning at Rogers Centre | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The 30-year-old started his professional career nearly a decade ago when the Cleveland Indians drafted him in the fourth round of the '17 draft. In June of '21, he finally made his debut with the Cleveland organization, but the following year, they designated him for assignment.

The A's claimed him off waivers in September of '22, but that did not work out in Clement's favor, as he was only a member of that team until March of '23. But, didn't it work out? Because had that not all happened, Clement would have never become a Blue Jay.

Now he is an MLB postseason record holder and had fans lining up seven hours early to get a hockey jersey with his name on it. Everything has come full circle for Clement, and as humble as he is, it is truly a breath of fresh air.