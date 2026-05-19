Blue Jays Fast-Rising Young Star Tabbed as Untouchable Trade Chip

When the Toronto Blue Jays made their run to the World Series last fall, there were several players who could be pointed to for stepping up and having performances not many saw coming. One of those players was young pitcher Trey Yesavage.

The 22-year-old started three games late in the season for manager John Schneider, working 14 innings with 16 strikeouts and a 3.21 ERA. However, surprisingly, he took his game to another level in October for the Blue Jays.

In six playoff appearances, five starts, he went 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA in 27.2 innings with 39 strikeouts. He allowed 11 earned runs, but he did more than enough to cement his spot in the starting rotation for Toronto for years to come.

He worked seven innings, allowing just three hits and one run to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 in Southern California. The 6-1 win gave the Blue Jays a 3-2 series lead, before dropping both Games 6 and 7 at home in frustrating fashion.

However, Yesavage did more than enough to prove he belongs in the rotation and getting the ball every fifth day. This upcoming offseason, there are questions surrounding whether or not there will be an MLB work stoppage, but whatever happens, one thing is for sure: Yesavage is a long-term piece of the Blue Jays rotation.

Blue Jays Pitcher Trey Yesavage Listed as Untouchable Trade Chip

Trey Yesavage | Gerry Angus-Imagn Images

There are less than two weeks remaining in the month of May, but things are not going as planned for Toronto so far in 2026. They sit at 21-26 on May 19 and are 10.5 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. Who had that on their bingo card when the season began in March?

Toronto has plenty of time before they decide what their direction will be at the trade deadline in early August, but if they somehow become buyers or even become sellers, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed an untouchable trade chip for each MLB team, and Toronto's was Yesavage.

He missed some time at the beginning of the season with shoulder impingement, but that hasn't slowed him down in 2026. In four starts, the right-hander has a 1.40 ERA in 19.1 innings with 21 strikeouts and allowing just three runs.

Kevin Gausman is going to be a free agent following this season, and with Dylan Cease locked up after signing as a free agent this past offseason, Yesavage is a key young arm of the future in a Blue Jays rotation that could look different following this season.