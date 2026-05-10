Blue Jays Set Starting Rotation for Huge AL East Series with Rays
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The Toronto Blue Jays are looking for redemption in their next series upcoming, as they take on their AL East division rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays. Just one series ago, the Blue Jays got swept on the road against the Rays, damaging their placement in the standings.
The last three games have gone well for Toronto, however, as the franchise took the series against the Los Angeles Angels, and it only took two games to do so. As they continue the homestand at Rogers Centre to host Tampa Bay, manager John Schnieder is banking on these three starters to get the job done.
Game 1 - Kevin Gausman
The Blue Jays got a stellar start from their ace, Kevin Gausman, the last time he pitched, which ironically came against Tampa Bay. Gausman went six innings, allowing six hits and two runs to score, while only striking out three and walking one.
Toronto ended up losing the game, but Gausman didn't get hit with the loss since it was out of his control at that point. Regardless, there's no better starter to send to the mound to open the homestand against the Rays than Gausman.
On the season, entering his next start, Gausman holds a 3.09 ERA with 43 strikeouts and a 0.99 WHIP.
Game 2 - Patrick Corbin
Similar to Gausman, Patrick Corbin will get another chance to beat the Rays in game two of the upcoming series, having pitched against them in his last outing. Corbin was hit with the loss after Tampa Bay shut out the Blue Jays 3-0.
In that start, Corbin went 5.1 innings, allowing five hits and two runs to come around to score. He walked two batters and only got one to strikeout, yet was effective nonetheless. Corbin has been a great help to the rotation to begin the season, but the offense is going to have to help to get the job done in game two.
Over the last few seasons, Corbin hasn't pitched tremendously, and could have a blowup start from time to time. So far this season in Toronto, Corbin holds a 3.60 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP.
Game 3 - Dylan Cease
Dylan Cease has been everything that the Blue Jays have wanted out of a free agent signing this season, as he collected another win in his last outing. Blanking the Angels through seven innings, allowing five hits and striking out 10, Cease gets the finale against Tampa Bay.
His 2.58 ERA ranks 17th in the MLB, and his 66 strikeouts rank second. If revenge is what the Blue Jays want, it's likely what they're going to get with Cease on the mound, the only starter who hasn't previously taken on the Rays in 2026.
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Dominic Minchella is a 2024 Eastern Michigan University graduate with a BA in Communications, Media, and Theatre Arts and a Journalism minor. He covers Major League Baseball for On SI and spends his free time watching games and sharing his insights.