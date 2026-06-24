Blue Jays' First Half Shows Positive Impact of Offseason Additions

With Thursday representing the end of the first half of the Toronto Blue Jays' 2026 season, it offers a chance to reset and reflect on the performance of the team to date. For a group that won the American League pennant and got agonizingly close to winning the World Series, spending the vast majority of the first 81 games with a losing record while struggling with injuries is far from ideal.

Still, things could be a whole lot worse. The Blue Jays seem to be gradually rounding into form as they inch closer towards a (mostly) full return to health. While an 8.5-game deficit in the AL East might be too steep to overcome, they remain firmly in the Wild Card mix as part of a largely mediocre junior circuit.

This would not be possible were it not for the contributions of Toronto's new additions from this past winter. While some of the key forces behind last year's World Series run (Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and Kevin Gausman, among others) haven't played up to their usual standard, some of the organization's fresh faces are doing their best to keep the club in the AL playoff picture.

Blue Jays Have Hit on Their Offseason Acquisitions

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Going back to the offseason, the Blue Jays' front office set out to bolster an already-strong core with complimentary talent with the hopes of putting the club over the top. Those efforts were immediate, as they landed Dylan Cease, one of the best available arms, on a seven-year, $210 million mega-deal in the early days of free agency.

Cease has come as advertised, if not better. Even with some time missed due to a mild left hamstring strain, the right-hander has served as the de facto ace while joining the AL Cy Young conversation thanks to a 4-3 record with a 2.75 ERA - good for third in baseball and first in the AL among qualified pitchers - through 14 starts. He also has a league-high 118 strikeouts to date.

Toronto's pitching ranks were also bolstered with additional starting and relief help.

KBO signee Cody Ponce suffered a gut-wrenching end to his MLB return just 2.1 innings into his first start with the Blue Jays when he suffered a severe right ACL sprain. On the relief side of things, however, Tyler Rogers has been one of the team's most reliable bullpen arms (in spite of Tuesday's extra innings blow-up), sporting a 1.91 ERA over 39 appearances (T-3rd in MLB).

Speaking of incoming additions from overseas, Toronto's big offensive addition, Kazuma Okamoto, has been everything that the organization hoped for when they signed him away from the Yomiuri Giants of the Japanese League.

Okamoto leads the Blue Jays - by a wide margin - in home runs (17), RBI's (49) and OPS (.790) while showcasing some strong defense at third base. To date, he has more than offset the loss of key free agent departure Bo Bichette (nine home runs, 44 RBI, .674 OPS).

Even with the team not in an ideal position at the season's halfway point, it seems clear that the Toronto braintrust of president Mark Shapiro and GM Ross Atkins had a very successful winter in landing Cease, Rogers and Okamoto, three players who have made significant contributions in keeping the under-performing Blue Jays in the playoff mix.