Blue Jays Announce Roster Moves, Lineup for Cardinals Series Opener

While all eyes are on the MLB Trade Deadline and what the Toronto Blue Jays will do between now and Aug. 3, the franchise has one more series to get through before the big day. Toronto will host the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at the Rogers Centre, kicking off their three-game set.

The Blue Jays might not be in a spot to fight their way into the playoffs, but they can certainly ruin the Cardinals' chances of becoming a Wild Card team by taking the series. St. Louis enters the series with a 54-55 record, whereas Toronto holds a 50-59 record.

Ahead of first pitch, the Blue Jays made a handful of non-trade roster moves to strengthen their roster for the upcoming series. For starters, two players are heading back to the Major League roster after stints on the injured and restricted lists, respectively.

Blue Jays Swap Two Players

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Braydon Fisher (63) throws the ball to first base. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As announced by the franchise's official X account (formerly Twitter), right-handed pitcher Braydon Fisher and outfielder Jesus Sanchez have been reinstated from the restricted and injured lists and will be active for the series opener against the Cardinals.

Fisher was placed on the bereavement list and was away from the franchise while they took on the Washington Nationals, but will return to the bullpen when the Blue Jays need him most.

As for Sanchez, he's been activated off the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain and will also be ready to go for the series after rehabbing since being placed on the IL on June 27. In corresponding moves, left-handed pitcher Adam Macko and outfielder Yohendrick Piñango were optioned to Triple-A.

Blue Jays Starting Lineup Behind Cease

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease (84) reacts after the final out. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dylan Cease will take the mound one more time in July, entering the start with a 0.90 ERA in the month of July, with 39 strikeouts compared to 12 hits and three earned runs, two of which came on home runs.

Here's how manager John Schneider will lay out the Toronto starting lineup behind their ace, looking to get off on the right foot in another big series.

1. RF Nathan Lukes

2. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

3. 3B Kazuma Okamoto

4. DH George Springer

5. CF Dalton Varsho

6. 2B Ernie Clement

7. LF Jesus Sanchez

8. C Brandon Valenzuela

9. SS Andres Gimenez

Other than Sanchez's return to the lineup, Vladimir Guerrero Jr is back in action after being considered day-to-day, still looking for his first home run in front of Toronto fans in 2026.