Blue Jays Forced to Put Max Scherzer on IL Ahead of Wednesday's Matchup

It was quite the night at Fenway Park for the Toronto Blue Jays as they had a home run party at the expense of the Boston Red Sox pitching staff. Power is something that this team has been severely lacking, but that wasn't the case Tuesday night.

The Jays secured the series opener in 6-1 fashion as Davis Schneider and Andres Gimenez hit back-to-back solo shots in the fifth inning, and George Springer put the final nail in their coffin with a two-run shot in the ninth, his 300th career homer.

Now, Toronto had struggled against left-handed pitchers this season, but they came through against the best the Red Sox have to offer right now with the lefty Payton Tolle. However, the team will once again have to overcome a lefty to secure this series as Jake Bennett will take the mound Wednesday evening.

Late pitcher swap for the #BlueJays:



Max Scherzer has been placed on the IL with back spasms



Chad Dallas is up tonight — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 17, 2026

Originally, it was supposed to be Max Scherzer on the hill tonight for the Jays, but at the very last minute, he was again added to the injured list. With this late of a pitching change, the bats definitely cannot be stagnant. Situational hitting has been a problem, but they are trending in the right direction.

In a corresponding move, Toronto recalled Chad Dallas from Triple-A, and he will be active tonight, with Braydon Fisher throwing the first pitch.

Starting Lineup Wednesday Night

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) reacts after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

With another lefty on the mound, it isn't shocking that the lineup isn't much different for the Blue Jays, and hopefully Schneider has a similar night to what happened Tuesday at Fenway.

DH George Springer 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 3B Kazuma Okamoto C Alejandro Kirk 2B Ernie Clement RF Jesus Sanchez LF Davis Schneider CF Myles Straw SS Andres Gimenez

The next bat they really need to wake up now is Vladimir Guerrero Jr., whose last home run was back on May 17, as he is hitting .222 in the last 30 games and slugging under .300. Springer has found himself; it is time for Vladdy to turn things around.

If the team gets both of their sluggers back, they will be impossible to beat.

After Tuesday's victory, the Jays find themselves a measly 1.5 games back from the bottom wild card spot. It was important that the ballclub kicked this road trip off strong, and they did just that. Now, it is time to keep it rolling and take down the last-place team in the division in a dominating fashion.