Blue Jays GM Explains Sean Keys Call Up Prior to Saturday’s Game

If there is a team begging for reinforcements for their offense it is the Toronto Blue Jays, who at first glance aren't struggling, but that does not tell the story of how it has gone for them.

Ultimately, the Jays have continuously been playing from behind, and unless a player is named Kazuma Okamoto or Ernie Clement, there has been nobody that the team can count on day in and day out.

The lack of power in the lineup explains why Sean Keys was called up for his major league debut, as he has done nothing but slug in Triple-A after his recent promotion. For instance, in his last 10 games, he has seven homers.

The news was buzzing at Rogers Centre prior to the first pitch being thrown, and MLB insider Mark Betts was talking about the prospects call up before game 3 against the Texas Rangers:

"There’s always a place for really good offensive players,” general manager Ross Atkins said earlier this week in regards to Keys, “and the more versatility you have on your roster, the better. … Trying to add versatility to him will be important.”

Now, there had been speculation as to how the Jays could make another left-handed batter work, but it really doesn't matter at this point which way he hits, because Toronto needs a spark, and they are hoping to find it in a rookie.

Sean Keys in the Minor Leagues

Blue Jays first baseman Sean Keys (89) singles against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Keys didn't start this season in Buffalo as he actually was a member of Double-A New Hampshire, but after posting a near 1.000 OPS, he received his promotion and joined the Bisons, where he has actually gotten better.

In the 18 games that Keys has played with Toronto's affiliate, he has seven homers while batting .281. But that isn't the impressive part, as he is somehow slugging a monstrous .719 with an OBP over 400.

It isn't fair to plan on Keys producing at the same level as he has been since moving up a league, but clearly, he isn't shying away from the challenge, and he will get the chance to show what he can do for at least a little while as he suited up against the Texas Rangers.

Keys isn't known as a defensive savant by any means, but it was only a matter of time before management decided he had earned a spot to come up here, and with Vladimir Guerrero's continued struggles, they are in desperate need of a bat.