Blue Jays Set Lineup For Make-Up Game Against the Cubs

The after-effects of the trade deadline have passed, and the Toronto Blue Jays are ready to make a late postseason push. That effort got off to a good start as the Blue Jays took two out of three against the Houston Astros.

After falling behind 3-0 on Wednesday, Toronto responded with three runs in the sixth inning, courtesy of a Kazuma Okamoto RBI single and a Jesus Sanchez two-run homer. Ernie Clement provided the go-ahead home run in the 10th inning to secure a 5-4 victory.

It's also worth noting that Chase Lee recorded his first career save. The Blue Jays (54-61) are in the midst of an odd three-city road trip this week. They are in Chicago for one day game against the Cubs before heading to Philadelphia this weekend.

Blue Jays Lineup vs Cubs

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer hits a three run home run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Myles Straw (CF)

2. Kazuma Okamoto (1B)

3. Alejandro Kirk (C)

4. George Springer (DH)

5. Nathan Lukes (RF)

6. Ernie Clement (3B)

7. Luis Urias (2B)

8. Davis Schneider (LF)

9. Andres Gimenez (SS)

The Blue Jays and Cubs will meet for one make-up game because the series finale was postponed due to weather on June 21. Chicago won the first game 16-2 before Toronto won 8-6 in the second game.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will get his second consecutive off day, moving Okamoto to first base. Guerrero Jr. has been in a major home run slump, having only hit three since June 18 and searching for his first at home. He's also posted a .192 batting average over his last seven games.

Straw will get the nod at leadoff. He's posted a .412 on-base percentage and six hits over his last seven games. The Blue Jays lineup will face David Peterson, who has a 5.52 ERA over 22 starts. There was a possibility that Kevin Gausman could've made his Cubs debut against his former team, but alas, he will not throw on Thursday.

Peterson has allowed a .281 batting average against right-handed hitters, which explains the seven righties in the lineup for manager John Schneider. Peterson has also struggled in the first two innings, so it's important for Toronto to get to the lefty early.

Meanwhile, Dylan Cease will get the ball for the Blue Jays. The righty had an unbelievable July. He had three starts where he threw at least seven innings and didn't allow a run. He'll look to keep Toronto's momentum going.