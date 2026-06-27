Blue Jays Turning to Sean Keys To Help Spark Life Into Stagnant Offense

It is somewhat hard for anybody not to get their hopes up regarding the Toronto Blue Jays. They came inches from a World Series just last October with the most explosive offense in baseball, but the exact opposite has come to be in 2026.

At first glance, the Blue Jays appear to be scoring runs and just barely coming up short. Well, that is half of the story, as most of the numbers that they are putting up on the board, especially as of late, are not coming until it is a too-little too-late situation.

That being said, one prospect has stolen everyone's attention from the major leagues down to Triple-A: Sean Keys.

Keys is not a defensive savant by any means, but he is crushing the baseball as seven of his last 10 games with Buffalo have all featured a homer, one of which was a walk-off, as he is seemingly getting better with tougher competition.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 INF Sean Keys selected to MLB roster and will be active today



🔹 OF Yohendrick Piñango recalled from Triple-A and will be active today



🔹 OF Jesús Sánchez (right ankle sprain) placed on 10-day IL



🔹OF Davis Schneider optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/vbWX3onh8K — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 27, 2026

Let's hope that trend continues as he finally earned the opportunity to swing a bat for the Blue Jays. Now, some would argue that it should have happened a while ago, but Toronto is not in short supply of lefty bats.

However, the ballclub can no longer afford to look over how dominant he has been. If he looks half that good, then he will be a long-term solution. In the meantime, the Jays had to make yet another roster move.

In order to make room for Keys, Davis Schneider was optioned back to Buffalo, but that wasn't the only roster swap seen hours before the game, as Jesus Sanchez was placed on the 10-day IL and Yohendrick Pinango was recalled in his place.

Sanchez sacrificed his body for an out on Friday afternoon at the expense of his ankle. Hopefully, it is nothing too serious, and he will be back after the minimum days.

Saturday's Starters at Rogers Centre

Blue Jays right fielder Nathan Lukes (38) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

If there was ever a good time for Toronto to snap a losing skid, it would be Saturday afternoon. They are playing at home, the lineup has been shaken up, and Dylan Cease is taking the mound, a perfect storm.

RF Nathan Lukes DH Vladimir Guerrero Jr CF Daulton Varsho 3B Kazuma Okamoto C Alejandro Kirk 1B Sean Keys 2B Ernie Clement LF Yohendrick Pinango SS Andres Gimenez

Toronto has now played four in a row that have not led to a victory, but they still sit a game under the bottom wild card spot. However, each game the Texas Rangers win is a double dagger as the pair are neck and neck.

With some horrific starts on the mound for the rotation, this has to be a game that is logged as a W.