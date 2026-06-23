Blue Jays GM Hints at Biggest Needs Ahead of Trade Deadline

A lot can change between now and the MLB trade deadline on August 3rd. However, as the halfway point approaches, teams can begin to figure out if they're buyers or sellers.

The Toronto Blue Jays find themselves in the middle of the pack, holding a 39-39 record. They sit in third place in the American League East and are currently holding the final wild card spot. It was a rocky start to the year after a slew of injuries put the Blue Jays back several games.

They're picking up momentum with wins in five of their last six games. It appears Toronto will be buyers at the trade deadline as they aim to get back to the World Series.

Ross Atkins Talks Needs Ahead of Trade Deadline

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease pitches. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins spoke with the media on Tuesday. Per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, Atkins said that starting pitching is at the top of Toronto's wish list at the deadline. Atkins added that he likes the current group but has interest in adding more starters.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise after what the Blue Jays did this offseason. They signed Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million deal and Cody Ponce to a three-year, $30 million contract. The Blue Jays emphasized starting pitching, and it's paid off so far.

Of course, Ponce's season-ending injury was unfortunate, but Cease has been worth every penny, posting a 2.75 ERA and 118 strikeouts. Kevin Gausman and Trey Yesavage have also had solid seasons. They're also getting Shane Bieber back in the mix. While a bat may be more favorable for Toronto at the moment, it appears Atkins wants another arm.

Who Could the Blue Jays Trade For?

Toronto Blue Jays general manger Ross Atkins speaks to the media. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

If Tarik Skubal is available at the deadline, he will obviously be the big-ticket player that every contender would want. But there are some more realisitc options for the Blue Jays to pursue.

Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins comes to mind. Toronto struck a trade with Minnesota at the last trade deadline and acquired reliever Louis Varland. The same situation could happen here as the Twins are a few games below .500.

The 30-year-old has had another solid season, posting a 2.99 ERA over 87 1/3 innings. He would be a really steady presence, but his price would be high.

The Los Angeles Angels have a pair of starting pitchers that could be available in Jose Soriano and Reid Detmers. Soriano started the season having allowed one earned run through his first five starts. Detmers has been heating up lately and would be a great left-handed pitcher that Toronto could use.

The Blue Jays are in a position to be buyers at the trade deadline. Timing is everything, and if Atkins feels this team can make another deep playoff run, he will not hesitate to make a big trade.