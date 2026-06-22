Blue Jays' Rotation Shift Sets Up Marquee Pitching Showdown

Rain delays are a fundamental part of baseball, even if they don't happen to the Toronto Blue Jays much. So it's hardly much of a surprise when inclement weather washes out the rubber match of a series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. But every postponement carries ripple effects, with ramifications that extend into each club's next set of games.

For the Blue Jays, things look a little bit different now at the outset of a big 10-game home stand. What was supposed to be a 16-day stretch of consecutive games has now become a busy period of 17 games in 17 days to kick off August thanks to the rain out. Furthermore, the momentum of what has been four wins in their past five games is slowed ever so slightly, with an opportunity to return to .500 being delayed until tonight.

Some impact from Sunday's re-scheduling carries more tangible, on-field significance as well.

Pushing Back Cease's Start Sets Up Ace Showdown

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Dylan Cease was scheduled to take the mound for Toronto in Sunday's Wrigley Field finale. Now, the flame-throwing righty will get the call to open up the team's Astros series at Rogers Centre, facing off against Houston ace Hunter Brown.

With no disrespect to Shota Imanaga, the Cubs' scheduled Sunday starter, the shift has set Cease up for a marquee pitching showdown. Cease has been phenomenal in his first season with the Blue Jays, sporting a 4-3 record with a 2.71 ERA over 13 starts, including an AL-high 110 strikeouts.

On the other side of the pitching match-up, Brown recently returned from a Grade 2 right shoulder strain and picked up right where he left off. Starting for the first time in over two months and facing former teammate Framber Valdez, he held the Detroit Tigers to one run and three hits over 5.2 innings while striking out seven. Monday night will mark the 27-year-old's second start since coming off of the injured list.

The injury served to slow what has been a red hot start for Brown. Fresh off a third-place finish in AL Cy Young voting, he has now surrendered just two earned runs across 16.1 innings in three starts for a 1.10 ERA. Runs could be at a premium with he and Cease on the mound.

Shane Bieber's Return Also Being Pushed Back

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Speaking of injury-related absences, the rain out has also pushed back Shane Bieber's long-awaited return to the mound following a 60-day IL stint due to right shoulder inflammation.

Bieber has not thrown a pitch on a big league mound since allowing a run in relief during the 11th inning of Game 7 of the World Series and has made a mere nine regular season starts since the end of the 2023 season. So a one-day delay isn't that big a deal in the grand scheme of things (especially considering game time was moved up to 4:07 p.m. to avoid a World Cup conflict).

That being said, there remains plenty of anticipation for what Bieber can offer as Toronto looks to shore up its rotation and strengthen their positioning in the playoff picture. We are now six seasons and a Tommy John surgery removed from his 2020 AL Cy Young award, but even the solid contributions of his late-2025 Blue Jays' stint (4-2, 3.57 ERA) would be a welcome boost to the starting staff.

Ultimately, the rain delay is in the rear view mirror and the focus now shifts back home for the next 10 games. By that time, we will know plenty more about what to expect from Bieber and about Toronto's general outlook heading into the All-Star break. Plus we'll be treated to at least one pretty good pitching match-up, to boot.