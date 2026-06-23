Blue Jays Finalize Roster Shuffle Ahead of Shane Bieber's 2026 Debut

The Toronto Blue Jays are getting some much-needed help in the starting rotation department as former AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber has been officially activated off the injured list.

Bieber will take the mound against the Houston Astros on Tuesday afternoon, making his season debut.

The Blue Jays are getting Bieber back at a perfect time as they fought their way back to a .500 record and are closing in on making a push for a better playoff position. However, with this being Bieber's first start of 2026, some other roster moves had to happen to make room for the two-time All-Star.

Toronto's Official Roster Moves

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber (57) reacts against the Los Angeles Dodgers. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, this is part of the business when a player who can make an immediate impact is available to come off the injured list. And according to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson, the Blue Jays have optioned Lazaro Estrada to Triple-A, while also designating for assignment Hayden Juenger.

Lazaro Estrada pitched in two games for Toronto in 2026, similar to how he did in 2025, but performed much better than he did in his rookie season. In those two games, Estrada pitched in 6.1 innings, struck out three compared to four walks and allowed just one hit, which was a home run.

Estrada could easily still be available to make his return to the Major League roster at some point down the line of 2026, but hopefully, the front office will have the chance to do so without putting another pitcher on the injured list.

As for Hayden Juenger, the 25-year-old didn't do enough to impress the front office to hold a roster spot. In two innings of work, Juenger allowed three runs and two walks with zero strikeouts. Knowing how pitching is needed around Major League Baseball, another franchise could pick him up off waivers.

The Blue Jays have seven days to trade, release, or outright Juenger given the DFA result.

Bieber returns to a starting rotation headlined by Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease and Trey Yesavage, and will fit in perfectly as he did down the stretch of 2025. With this rotation, should it be able to stay healthy, the Blue Jays are bigger threats to the American League as a whole, especially in chasing down the AL East.

Entering Tuesday's game against the Astros, Toronto sits in third place in the AL East standings, 7.5 games back, but holds one of the three AL Wild Card spots by one game.