Blue Jays Had Good Reason to Trade Adam Macko

The Blue Jays moved Adam Macko because his pitch mix and prospect pedigree had not consistently translated into reliable major-league results, and they preferred a more certain utility role and depth return.

Toronto sent Macko to the Texas Rangers for utility infielder Josh Smith and Triple-A right-hander Josh Stephan, trading remaining pitching projection for immediate versatility and organizational depth.

Macko’s appeal has always started with his breaking pitches. His four-pitch mix includes a mid-90s four-seam fastball, slider, changeup, and curveball. MLB Pipeline once graded the curveball as a 60-grade offering and ranked him ninth in Toronto’s system entering 2024. The left-handedness and ability to miss bats created the rough outline of a starter, while the slider gave him another weapon to utilize against same-handed hitters.

Certainty Over Projection

Josh Smith (8) hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Globe Life Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The concern was whether Macko could command that arsenal and remain healthy long enough to hold a serious role on the team. Knee surgery delayed his 2025 season, and previous forearm, elbow and shoulder issues interrupted his development. By 2026, MLB Pipeline had lowered his overall grade to 40 and his curveball to a 55.

His Major League debut showed him at his best and worst. Macko opened with eight scoreless innings across his first eight appearances, but finished his Toronto tenure with a 4.91 ERA, 23 strikeouts and 10 walks over 22 innings. He allowed 10 earned runs over his final seven appearances, although his last three outings offered some encouragement. Macko surrendered only one earned run across 2 1/3 innings during that stretch.

That recent skid does not erase the potential he still has. Macko averaged 94.5 mph with his fastball, and his changeup generated a 44.4% whiff rate in a limited sample. Texas could still develop him into a useful multi-inning reliever or fifth starter.

Toronto’s justification rests on Smith snapping out of his 2026 funk. He entered the trade batting .213/.299/.272 with one home run, but illness and injuries disrupted his season. Two years earlier, he hit .258/.337/.394 with 30 doubles and 13 home runs while winning the American League Silver Slugger Award at utility.

Smith plays multiple infield spots and left field, giving Toronto a left-handed bench bat with a .325 career on-base percentage. Stephan is the second piece here and makes sure the deal is not simply a one-for-one.

Overall, Macko could still become the best player in the trade. The Blue Jays simply decided his remaining projection was worth exchanging for an established utility option and another arm.