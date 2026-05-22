Blue Jays Notes: Season Far From Lost, Spencer Miles Shining, Elite Macko Debut

It is pretty easy to be disheartened when looking at the Toronto Blue Jays' record, which still has them looking up at the .500 line, but as injuries have derailed their flawless season, the team is seemingly trying to stay afloat.

After splitting a four-game stretch with the New York Yankees, at Yankee Stadium no less, the Blue Jays are right on track. Even though the Jays are 11 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the division, Toronto is only a game and a half from the bottom Wild Card slot.

Luckily for the Jays, they haven't been the only team in the American League struggling to win games, as only five teams sit above .500. So, the ugliness that has been the AL this season works out in Toronto's favor as players start to get healthy.

In the meantime, the roster is looking a little less discombobulated, especially the bullpen that has welcomed two young rookies with open arms: Spencer Miles and Adam Macko.

Two Rooks Coming Through Big For the Pitching Staff

Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Macko (64) pitches against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Macko is making his MLB debut | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Miles has been pitching since the season kicked off, but in a much smaller role coming out of the pen. Now, the Jays are rapidly upping his pitch count, highlighted by his 4.1 inning outing in the Bronx, where he struck out six with one walk.

In May, Miles threw more than 13 innings and kept his ERA at 1.35, yet he is getting better as time goes on. In his last three games, in which he has taken on more responsibility, he has a stat line of: 11 innings/six hits/three walks/13 strikeouts.

Going the extra Mile(s)



SIX Ks for the rookie! pic.twitter.com/TYcSPHEwbt — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 22, 2026

Then, there is Macko, who was thrown into the Belly of the Beast against the Yanks for his first trip to the majors. Mack pitched in three of the four games this series without allowing a run to complement three strikeouts, one of which was the leadoff man in the finale.

Players have been dropping like flies this season, so the team has been in desperate need of others to step up. This pair is exactly what the organization needs right now.

At the end of the day, yes, the Blue Jays are not incapable of winning the division, but the AL East title isn't what this team is shooting for after coming inches from taking the Fall Classic. All that matters is getting to the postseason.

Because the Jays firing on all cylinders, and healthy, will be tough to beat.