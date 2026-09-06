Blue Jays Have 2 Probable Starters Set for Series Against Athletics

The Toronto Blue Jays might have won the series against the Kansas City Royals, but by dropping the series finale on Sunday afternoon, the franchise has some work to do on its last stop on the road trip.

Toronto is heading to Sacramento to take on the Athletics in a three-game series before returning to the Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays are looking to keep pace in the AL Wild Card race, as every win counts the same, but feels way more important as the remaining games decrease.

On Sunday, the Blue Jays fell out of the final spot in the AL Wild Card competition, falling one game behind the Cleveland Guardians, who swept the Detroit Tigers for a third time in the four-game weekend series.

Toronto might be one game back, but they hold the season series over Cleveland, so if it came down to both franchises having the same record, the Blue Jays would head to the postseason.

Probable Pitchers vs ATH

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) pitches. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With new series implications on the line for the Blue Jays, looking to get into the playoffs with some confidence, the pitching staff will need to rebound after a difficult series finale loss. Luckily, the Athletics haven't played their best brand of baseball, giving Toronto even more reason to get back into the win column.

As announced by the team, Dylan Cease is the likely Game One starter against the Athletics on Monday. Cease hasn't let anyone stand in his way in his first season with Toronto, posting a top-five ERA in Major League Baseball (2.25) entering the start.

Cease is coming off an August posting a 2.03 ERA in five starts. To add to that, in his last outing, he was even more dominant, blanking the Guardians for six innings and allowing just four hits, on the way to a 11-0 Blue Jays victory.

Getting a quality start from Cease has become the expectation for Toronto, as he's the best option to get the team back on the horse.

Game 2 - Jose Soriano

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Soriano (40) throws a pitch at Progressive Field. Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jose Soriano is likely to start Game Two for the Blue Jays against the Athletics, while the starter for Game Three remains uncertain. Regardless, Soriano has been very reliable since being acquired by Toronto from the Los Angeles Angels, entering the start with a 3.52 ERA.

In a Blue Jays uniform, Soriano holds a 4.36 ERA in six starts with a 1.45 WHIP in 33 innings; all numbers that Toronto wants to improve for the final month. But, as seen before, when the Blue Jays need a big start from Soriano, they get it.

In his last outing against the Guardians, Soriano led the Blue Jays to victory, with a little help from the offense, going 4.2 innings, allowing three runs. Halting the Athletics' young offense should be a task Soriano is familiar with, having played in the same division as them from 2023 to 2026.