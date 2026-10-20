Blue Jays Have Intriguing Trade Target To Upgrade Outfield Defense This Offseason

It's hard to believe that it was just one year ago that the Toronto Blue Jays were hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series. The Dodgers ended up winning a second straight title in an outcome that left a sour taste in the mouth of Blue Jays fans and players.

They came so close, but one year later, they seem so far away from getting back to the Fall Classic. Toronto began the 2026 season with visions of getting back to the World Series, but this time, finishing the job. That wasn't the case. Manager John Schneider dealt with injuries all season and a pitching staff that was old and missed some key arms at points during the season.

They ended up trading Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline. When the dust settled on the season, it was clear that the Blue Jays were far from a roster good enough to compete with the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians in the American League. Imagine saying that a year ago?

Now, after the Rays dispatched the Guardians in six games to reach the World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, it's up to general manager Ross Atkins to improve the roster in 2027. Some bold moves may be needed, and they might have the perfect trade target to help them turn things around.

Blue Jays Urged To Trade for Guardians Outfielder Steven Kwan

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clearly, roster upgrades are needed, as some aging everyday players are injury-prone. Toronto could also benefit from a big bounce-back season in 2027 from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. However, a shakeup could be had in the outfield, and Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report pointed to the perfect trade target.

Miller listed one trade for each MLB team this offseason, and he linked Cleveland outfielder Steven Kwan to the Blue Jays as a trade target. Let's not beat around the bush about this one; it's not a bad idea at all if we're being honest.

First off, Cleveland has a history of having players get ready to break the bank in terms of a new contract, and they trade them away before a more expensive deal is done. Kwan is arbitration-eligible in 2027 at around $11.3 million, according to Miller.

Kwan is a four-time Gold Glove winner in the outfield, and let's be honest, he's arguably a Top 20 player at his position. Those players don't become available every year. Kwan might not be available, but if Atkins could put together a trade package that would entice the Guardians, then anything is possible. Cleveland, like Tampa Bay and Milwaukee, is an organization that doesn't break the bank in terms of payroll.

Kwan's numbers offensively are going to blow anyone away as he slashed .282/.382/.349 with three home runs and 32 RBIs. He wouldn't be acquired for his power, but more so for his speed at the top of the lineup, where he sets the table with 21 doubles, three triples, and 152 hits, and his Gold Glove defense in the outfield that is sorely needed.

There have been more far-fetched ideas, but Kwan being slotted into Toronto's outfield would be a major addition. It's being aggressive with something like this is what the Blue Jays need to do this offseason if they are going to be a postseason factor again beginning in 2027.