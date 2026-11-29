Managing Jazz Chisholm won't be all rainbows and lollipops.

Well, there might be some lollipops.

Chisholm provides a power-speed combination the Blue Jays have not had in decades. The last Blue Jay with a 30-30 season was Jose Cruz Jr. in 2001 (34 HR, 32 SB). The only other one was Shawn Green in 1998 (35 HR, 35 SB).

Over the past three seasons, Chisholm would have led Toronto with a combined 11.8 fWAR (Fangraphs), topping Alejandro Kirk (10.2) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (10.1).

Chisholm also brings swagger and confidence to a Toronto lineup that could use it. After posting the 30-30 season in 2025, Chisholm said he was shooting for 50-50 in 2026. A 2023 MLB.com article on Chisholm noted, "At the age of 2, Chisholm told his softball-playing grandmother and everyone else that he would become a big leaguer and make the Hall of Fame."

He finished with 19 HR, 41 SB, and his lowest OPS (.711) since a cup of coffee with the Marlins in 2020.

But Chisholm also brings a lot of baggage with him. And that baggage cost him even more than it would have on an Air Canada flight.

Before the 2026 season, Chisholm told NJ.com's Randy Miller he would be looking for a $35M AAV for 8-10 years. The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted Chisholm would sign to a $300M extension.

He ended up signing a contract with Toronto, where he is guaranteed $34.5M over 2 years, around 1/10 of what he said he was seeking before the season. That assumes he does not opt out after the first year. He has an opt-out after making $18.5M in the first year, which would let him return to the free-agent market at age 29 after a presumably stronger season.

It is telling, though, that the Yankees neither tried to extend him nor made a qualifying offer.

His on-field numbers may have been only part of the story.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chisholm's History Shows He Could Be a Headache for Schneider

Lollipopapolooza, the 2026 incident where Chisholm went out to second base sucking on a green lollipop, is the least of Schneider's concerns. Even Yankees manager Aaron Boone changed his tune from "It pisses me off" to joking, "He can have all the lollipops he wants now," after Chisholm homered.

Chisholm has not had off-field incidents and gives back a great deal to kids in his native Bahamas. Many of the 'incidents' are the 'let the kids play' kind, rooted in old-school baseball culture that can take itself too seriously, as in the lollipop situation.

But he has a history of beefs with teammates and a reputation for immaturity, lack of focus, and being hard to reach. Those are larger concerns.

Manager John Schneider's ability to navigate those landmines will be key to Toronto's success in 2027.

A Fish Out of Water

Like Toronto fans, Chisholm dislikes Miguel Rojas.

In 2024, while with the Marlins, he appeared on a podcast and, like Frank Costanza on Festivus, aired his grievances with his former teammate and the Marlins' de facto captain, saying Rojas "sucked," was "not a good person," and was "not even a good athlete at this point."

In 2022, then-Marlins manager and future Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly had to call a team meeting to quell differences between clubhouse veterans and younger players, and Chisholm was front and center in the tiff.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. didn't hold back when talking about a former Marlins teammate 😳



(via @FishOnFirst)pic.twitter.com/wJTymcbPxz — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) March 20, 2024

The Tension Continued During His Tenure With The Yankees

Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger reported that when the Yankees acquired Chisholm in 2024, they were well aware that both Marlins part-owner and CEO Derek Jeter and Manager Don Mattingly had repeatedly told Chisholm he had superstar talent but had to get his head right, focus, and make this a priority.

The Yankees knew that even those two legends couldn't get through to Chisholm, but they took a calculated risk that a clubhouse with veterans like Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Gerrit Cole could.

Earlier this month, NJ.com's Yankees beat writer Randy Miller revealed that Judge had to "sternly" confront Chisholm multiple times during the 2026 season for behaviors that crossed clubhouse lines.

Chisholm has waved off much of this as simply having fun and enjoying playing a kids' game.

Per Randy Miller, Aaron Judge "sternly" told Jazz Chisholm Jr. to stop doing certain things.



Did Aaron Judge lose the locker room? pic.twitter.com/E3fpfRVTQ9 — The Skippers View (@TheSkippersView) November 6, 2026

The Challenge for John Schneider And Why He Is Well Suited For It

The Blue Jays have lost many veteran clubhouse leaders over the past two years, including Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Bo Bichette, and George Springer. In some ways, though, that might help. A clubhouse led by a younger generation of players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could suit Chisholm well.

That could help with clubhouse culture and "play the game the right way" situations, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is trying to rebound from his own disappointing season, so more of the responsibility for handling Chisholm will fall on Schneider.

Schneider will have to build a relationship with Chisholm, mixing warmth, candor, and firm behind-the-scenes accountability.

Chisholm can bring more flair than Jennifer Aniston did in Office Space, but he also needs to bring focus, commitment, discipline, and a team-first attitude. The Yankees thought they could do those things. They didn't, which is why Chisholm is now playing on a one-year pillow contract.

Chisholm will be a clubhouse veteran, and younger players will look up to him. If he doesn't have his head in the game, Schneider will need to handle it behind closed doors, or he could lose the clubhouse.

Like Aaron Boone, Schneider has a reputation for having his players' backs. Some have criticized Schneider for being too soft on Guerrero, much as Aaron Boone was criticized in New York for being too soft on Chisholm.

John Schneider and Max Scherzer, Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Schneider has gone on record saying that messages from teammates are always more powerful than those from the manager, he has previously addressed issues such as a lack of hustle from Guerrero.

As MLB.com's Keegan Matheson notes, Schneider is likely to build a good relationship with Chisholm. He has built relationships with veterans like Guerrero and Springer, deftly balancing approachability and authority.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is exactly the type of move the #BlueJays should be making. This lineup needs power upside and better base running. This really opens up some potential for the lineup.



John Schneider will manage Chisholm well, too. Betting that will be a good relationship. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 27, 2026

Connection before correction will be key to Schneider getting the best out of Chisholm.

A Swing For The Fences

The Blue Jays needed to make some upside bets this offseason and have now done so with two high-variance free agents in the prime of their careers: Kaima Taira and Chisholm. Both are reasonable bets and, dollar for dollar, could easily be the offseason's two best free-agent signings.

The Jays will be a fascinating team to watch next year — they have a high ceiling if Guerrero rebounds, Okamoto makes a year-two leap, Cease pitches like a Cy Young runner-up again, and "The Fire Hydrant", Kaima Taira puts out fires versus starting them.

The ceiling just got markedly higher with Jazz Chisholm.

To get the best Jazz, John Schneider will need to be a skilled conductor.